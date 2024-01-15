en English
Law

Scotland Contemplates Legal Reform to Aid Families of Missing Persons

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:55 am EST
Scotland Contemplates Legal Reform to Aid Families of Missing Persons

In the heart of Scotland, families grappling with the disappearance of loved ones have long been caught in the snare of antiquated laws that complicate the management of the financial affairs of the missing. Among them is Johan Duncan, whose mother Patricia mysteriously disappeared in 2002, only to be declared dead a decade later. Duncan has publicly backed a new legislation that promises to ease these intricate processes.

Outdated Laws and The Struggles of Affected Families

The current legal framework, a relic from the 19th century, is seen as excessively cumbersome and restrictive when it comes to dealing with the estates of those who have vanished. Families are left entangled in red tape, their grief compounded by the logistical nightmare of managing their missing loved one’s assets. This scenario paints a stark picture of the urgent need for legislative reform.

Enter The Judicial Factors Bill

The proposed Judicial Factors Bill is a beacon of hope for these families. It proposes a more streamlined approach to appointing judicial factors – legal representatives who manage the property of another person – in cases of missing individuals. Crucially, this could be done without having to legally declare the missing person dead, an emotionally charged process that many families are reluctant to initiate.

Backing from Charity and Legal Bodies

The bill has received the backing of the charity Missing People, which underscores the emotional and financial distress endured by families when a loved one goes missing. They champion legislation that is both accessible and practical, that doesn’t add to the already heavy burdens these families carry. The Law Society of Scotland is currently reviewing the bill. Victims and Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown has also voiced the necessity for an updated legal framework to aid families in managing the estates of missing persons with efficiency and clarity.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

