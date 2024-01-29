SaxaVord Spaceport Gears Up for Monthly Rocket Launches

The UK's SaxaVord Spaceport in the Shetland Islands is poised for a significant surge in activity, with predictions hinting at the possibility of hosting a monthly rocket launch. This development is a manifestation of the burgeoning space economy and SaxaVord Spaceport's strategic importance in the global space launch market. The spaceport's advantageous geographical location makes it ideal for launching satellites into polar and sun-synchronous orbits, which are crucial for earth observation and communication purposes.

Securing the UK’s First Vertical Launch Spaceport License

Germany's Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) is gearing up to execute rocket launches from SaxaVord Spaceport on Unst, the northernmost island of the UK. The company has been granted the UK's first vertical launch spaceport license, allowing up to 30 launches annually. The inaugural launch of their RFA One launcher, a 30-meter-tall three-stage rocket, is scheduled for this summer. RFA aims to achieve a launch cadence of once a month, with increased frequency depending on market demand.

Delivering Satellites into Orbit

The primary mission of these launches is to deliver satellites into orbit, marking Europe's first-ever such launch. The RFA One launcher is capable of delivering a 1,300kg payload to a sun-synchronous orbit around Earth. This capability is of paramount importance as sun-synchronous orbits are highly preferred for earth observation and communication satellites. The company also plans to re-use the lower stage of its rockets to generate savings, further enhancing the economic viability of their operations.

Local Support and Economic Benefits

The project has garnered substantial support from the local community and is seen as a significant opportunity for the people of Unst. Moreover, it has received a £3.5 million backing from the UK Space Agency. This development is a significant milestone for the UK's ambitions in becoming a leading player in the space sector and underlines the potential economic benefits and technological advancements that the SaxaVord Spaceport could bring to the region.