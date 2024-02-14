Saturday Night Takeaway Returns: Ant and Dec's Hilarious Prank on Simon Cowell and More!

Get ready for some serious laughter as Ant and Dec, the mischievous duo of Saturday Night Takeaway, return to your screens on February 24. The show's 20th series promises a rollercoaster ride of entertainment, with the Geordie pair set to prank none other than Simon Cowell in the first episode.

Advertisment

The Grand Prank

Famous for their hilarious antics, Ant and Dec will be donning disguises to surprise their celebrity friends in the popular segment of the show. This time, music mogul Simon Cowell is in their crosshairs. Brace yourself for an evening filled with laughter and suspense as the duo orchestrates an unforgettable prank on the Britain's Got Talent judge.

Stephen Merchant Joins the Fun

Advertisment

To add more excitement to the mix, renowned comedian Stephen Merchant will be the guest announcer for the new series. Known for his witty humor and impeccable comedic timing, Merchant is sure to bring an extra layer of entertainment to the show.

End of the Show Show with Becky Hill and Urban Theory

The first episode will also feature a special End of the Show Show with the talented Becky Hill and Urban Theory. These incredible artists will take the stage to deliver an electrifying performance that's guaranteed to leave you spellbound.

Advertisment

Moreover, the upcoming series will include a segment called Get Out Of Me Ear: The Revenge, where celebrities who have been pranked by Ant and Dec in the past will get a chance to turn the tables and take their revenge. This exciting twist will undoubtedly add a new dimension to the show's entertainment value.

As the 20th series unfolds, Ant and Dec have announced that they will be taking a break from the show after its conclusion. Nevertheless, they will continue their exclusive working relationship with ITV, ensuring that fans won't have to wait too long for their favorite duo to return to television.

So, mark your calendars for February 24 and prepare for a night filled with laughter, music, and unforgettable moments as Ant and Dec bring their unique brand of humor and entertainment back to Saturday Night Takeaway.

In summary: The 20th series of Saturday Night Takeaway, hosted by Ant and Dec, returns on February 24 with a star-studded lineup and hilarious pranks. The Geordie duo plans to surprise music mogul Simon Cowell in the first episode, while comedian Stephen Merchant will join as the guest announcer. A special End of the Show Show featuring Becky Hill and Urban Theory, along with the new segment Get Out Of Me Ear: The Revenge, promises a night of non-stop entertainment. Although Ant and Dec will take a break from the show after this series, they will continue their partnership with ITV.