en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson’s Surprising Return to the Royal Fold

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:31 am EST
Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson’s Surprising Return to the Royal Fold

In a significant shift of royal dynamics, Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson reappeared in the royal fold on Christmas Day, marking her first official inclusion in over three decades. Fergie joined the monarchy, notably King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales, for their annual solemn walk to St Mary Magdelene’s church on the historically rich Sandringham estate.

Fergie’s Royal Comeback

This grand return of the Duchess of York is an event of considerable importance since her split from Prince Andrew was publicly divulged in 1992. Despite their divorce in 1996, Fergie and Prince Andrew have maintained a close friendship, a bond seemingly unaffected by the vicissitudes of royal life. Palace insiders have spilled that King Charles was a significant factor in facilitating Fergie’s royal comeback, a move that has stirred the royal waters.

Controversies and Loyalty

Fergie has been embroiled in past controversies, including a scandal involving her being photographed in a compromising situation with a US financier and attempting to sell access to her ex-husband. Regardless of these controversies, Ferguson has remained staunchly loyal to the royal family, refraining from public criticism. The death of Prince Philip in 2021, who was reportedly opposed to Fergie’s presence at public events, marked a turning point, with a softening approach toward her.

Unwavering Support for Prince Andrew

Living with Prince Andrew, Fergie has portrayed herself as a devoted mother and grandmother. She has also been a consistent supporter of Andrew through his sex assault scandal. When a multimillion-dollar settlement was paid to Virginia Giuffre, an accuser of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew was compelled to step back from official duties and lost his royal title and privileges. However, Ferguson stood by him and publicly offered support, a testament to her unwavering loyalty.

Following her royal inclusion, Fergie expressed her gratitude on Instagram, sharing a photo with her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, and conveying holiday well-wishes. This return to the royal spotlight has sparked speculation about the potential of her remarrying Prince Andrew and a permanent return to the royal family. However, these remain conjectures, and the future of Fergie’s royal status is yet to be seen.

0
Society United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rising Tide of Expletives in British Politics: A Sign of Times or a Breach of Decorum?

By Justice Nwafor

Forum for Democratic Change's Decline: A Pivotal Moment in Ugandan Politics

By Israel Ojoko

Kim Jong Un's New Year's Address: A Strategic Tool Amidst Shifting Generational Perceptions

By BNN Correspondents

Holiday Season Sees Surge in Domestic Violence: A Call to Action

By BNN Correspondents

Isabelle Bonnici: A Mother's Pursuit of Justice in Malta ...
@International Relations · 54 mins
Isabelle Bonnici: A Mother's Pursuit of Justice in Malta ...
heart comment 0
Corendon Dutch Airlines Tests Waters with Adult-Only Zones on Flights

By Dil Bar Irshad

Corendon Dutch Airlines Tests Waters with Adult-Only Zones on Flights
The Unnoticed Stories of 2023: A Recap of Unusual Digital Phenomena

By BNN Correspondents

The Unnoticed Stories of 2023: A Recap of Unusual Digital Phenomena
Sophie Winkleman Reveals King Charles III’s Nocturnal Habits and Her Close Ties with Royals

By BNN Correspondents

Sophie Winkleman Reveals King Charles III's Nocturnal Habits and Her Close Ties with Royals
Unprecedented Demand for Food Aid in Jersey Amid Rising Cost of Living

By Geeta Pillai

Unprecedented Demand for Food Aid in Jersey Amid Rising Cost of Living
Latest Headlines
World News
Russian Official Criticizes ECHR; Heavy Sentences for Protestors Continue
19 seconds
Russian Official Criticizes ECHR; Heavy Sentences for Protestors Continue
Keir Starmer Takes Aim at 'Churn' in UK Civil Service
1 min
Keir Starmer Takes Aim at 'Churn' in UK Civil Service
Public Dissent Over EPS Examination Turns Violent in Lalitpur
1 min
Public Dissent Over EPS Examination Turns Violent in Lalitpur
Swift Rescue Operation Saves Woman After Dramatic Fall at Waiheke Island
1 min
Swift Rescue Operation Saves Woman After Dramatic Fall at Waiheke Island
Congress Grapples with Internal Conflict Following Sam Pitroda's Controversial Remarks
1 min
Congress Grapples with Internal Conflict Following Sam Pitroda's Controversial Remarks
Smith's Chips Factory Workers Report Health Issues from 'Flamin' Hot' Doritos Seasoning
1 min
Smith's Chips Factory Workers Report Health Issues from 'Flamin' Hot' Doritos Seasoning
Senator Bong Go Aids Fire Victims; Highlights Modernization Initiatives
2 mins
Senator Bong Go Aids Fire Victims; Highlights Modernization Initiatives
Civic Body Meeting in Uttar Pradesh Devolves into Physical Altercation
4 mins
Civic Body Meeting in Uttar Pradesh Devolves into Physical Altercation
Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine's 2024 Presidential Ballot
4 mins
Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine's 2024 Presidential Ballot
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
4 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
9 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app