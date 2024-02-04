Sarah Cardell Sheds Light on the Role and Ambitions of the CMA at the GCR Live Law Leaders Global 2024 Conference

In a keynote address to the GCR Live Law Leaders Global 2024 conference on February 2, 2024, Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), shed light on the ambitions and role of the CMA, with particular focus on merger control and digital markets. Cardell expounded on the CMA's mission, which is to ensure competitive markets and counter unfair practices, a goal that serves the interests of both UK and US businesses by nurturing growth, innovation, and a fair playing field.

Dispelling Misconceptions About UK Merger Control

Cardell dedicated a portion of her address to dispel common myths regarding the UK merger control regime. She clarified the jurisdictional scope and the conditions that necessitate the review of deals involving non-UK firms. The CMA, she emphasized, only steps in when mergers have a significant impact on UK markets. Their approach, she added, is based on evidence and proportionate, with only a handful of cases resulting in comprehensive investigations or prohibitions.

The CMA's Independent Decision-Making Process

With an emphasis on transparency, Cardell underscored that the CMA's decisions are made independently of political influence. She encouraged early engagement with the CMA for companies contemplating mergers to ensure a smoother process and better understanding of the conditions and potential implications.

Driving Competitive Markets and Tackling Unfair Behavior

Cardell reiterated the CMA's purpose of promoting competitive markets and taking on unfair behavior. This aligns with the interests of businesses in the UK and the US, fostering a landscape conducive to growth, innovation, and an equal playing field. It is through this commitment, she said, that the CMA continues to play a pivotal role in shaping a fair business environment, particularly in the digital market sphere, a rapidly evolving and significant sector in today's economy.