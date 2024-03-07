Sarah Arthur's 'Once a Queen' Ignites Fantasy, Unearths Family Secrets

In the realm of young adult fiction, Sarah Arthur's debut novel, Once a Queen, emerges as a beacon of fantasy and familial discovery, reminiscent of the enchanted narratives that have long captivated the hearts of readers. Published by WaterBrook in 2024, Arthur's narrative invites readers into a world where the boundary between reality and fairy tale blurs, offering a fresh perspective on loss, faith, and the power of stories.

Embarking on a Magical Journey

Set against the backdrop of an English manor, the story unfolds through the eyes of 14-year-old Eva Joyce, an American teenager who, over a summer, delves into her estranged grandmother's mysterious past. The estate, tended by Frankie's family, becomes the ground for Eva's revelations about the fantasy kingdom of Ternival, a place she believed existed only in bedtime stories. The novel's charm lies in its ability to weave the fantastical elements of traditional fairy tales with the emotional depth of Eva's quest for understanding and belonging.

Unveiling Secrets, Strengthening Bonds

As Eva's journey progresses, her relationship with Frankie deepens, transforming from mere acquaintances to confidants united in their quest for truth. Their exploration leads to discoveries that not only challenge their perceptions of reality but also threaten to unravel the fabric of their friendship. Arthur adeptly captures the essence of adolescent curiosity and the lengths to which it can drive one to seek answers, portraying a compelling narrative of adventure and self-discovery.

Reflections on Loss and Faith

Arthur's narrative transcends the boundaries of a simple fantasy tale, touching on profound themes of loss, faith, and the enduring nature of truth. Through Eva's eyes, readers are invited to reflect on the complexities of grief and the comfort found in believing in something greater than oneself. The novel, while a work of fiction, prompts a contemplation of the real-world implications of the stories we tell and the truths we choose to accept. Arthur's gentle reminder that what is lost is not truly gone, but hidden, resonates deeply, offering solace and hope to those grappling with loss.

With 'Once a Queen' marking the beginning of a trilogy, Arthur sets the stage for further exploration of Eva and Frankie's adventures, promising readers more enchanting tales woven with the threads of human emotion and the magic of belief. As the first installment of a series that spans the development of its characters and the unveiling of a rich, fantastical world, Arthur's novel is poised to become a beloved addition to family bookshelves, inviting readers of all ages to embark on a journey of discovery and wonder.