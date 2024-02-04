Santa's Grotto Event at Abbotswood Court Raises Funds for Local Charity

The spirit of giving enveloped Abbotswood Court Care Home in Romsey as they successfully raised over £500 for a local charity, Romsey Good Neighbours. The funds were gathered during a joyous Santa's Grotto event, marking its third consecutive year. Over 300 children, accompanied by their families, reveled in the festive atmosphere, meeting Santa Claus, and playing in artificial snow.

Charity in Focus

Romsey Good Neighbours, the beneficiary of this goodwill, provides an essential service to the elderly population of Romsey. Their main mission revolves around arranging transportation for elder residents to their medical appointments. An operation that relies heavily on the support of volunteers, the charity was presented with a cheque of £561 by the care home, a testament to the event's success and the community's generosity.

A Call to Action

The chairman of Romsey Good Neighbours, Dianne Dawkins, was present to accept the donation. She expressed her gratitude for the support, which will further enable the charity to continue its work. However, Dawkins also highlighted a pressing need for more volunteers, specifically drivers, to assist with transporting the elderly. Those interested in offering their time and joining a cause that impacts the lives of the elderly in their community are encouraged to reach out to the charity.

The Power of Community

This fundraising event at Abbotswood Court Care Home underscores the strength of the Romsey community in supporting local causes. The success of the Santa's Grotto event, and the significant funds raised, demonstrate the power of community spirit and the importance of supporting organizations like Romsey Good Neighbours. As the festive season continues, the hope is that this spirit of giving and support will persist, fostering a stronger, more supportive community in Romsey.