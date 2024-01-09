en English
Business

Sandwell Council Receives Financial Boost for Highways Maintenance

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:23 pm EST
Sandwell Council Receives Financial Boost for Highways Maintenance

The Sandwell Council has been handed a £509,000 windfall for its highways maintenance program, courtesy of the government’s Network North fund. The Network North initiative is a thread in the broader tapestry of an £8.3 billion investment pledged by the government to bolster road maintenance across England. The funding awarded to Sandwell Council will be channelled into various infrastructure enhancements, including the resurfacing of roads, cycleways, and footways.

Investment in Infrastructure

This funding will also bolster the maintenance of bridges and the prevention of potholes and other road defects. The result is a promise of safer and more efficient travel for residents, a commitment to the continuous improvement of the borough’s infrastructure. Councillor Danny Millard, the cabinet member for Environment and Highways at Sandwell Council, expressed pride in the local road conditions. His pride is not unfounded; the area boasts a high ranking in both regional and national assessments for carriageway maintenance.

Maintaining High Standards

The council has already set aside £9.1 million for road and highway maintenance for the fiscal year 2023-24. This additional funding is expected to sustain the high standards of infrastructure within the borough. It is a testament to the council’s commitment to providing high-quality infrastructure for its residents, ensuring a smooth and safe travel experience for all.

Distribution of Funds

The process of distributing funds for highway maintenance in Sandwell is managed through the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA). The WMCA is projected to receive a total of £2,586,000 from the Network North program. Network North stands as the largest road resurfacing program in England to date and is financed through reallocated HS2 funding.

Business Transportation United Kingdom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

