Sandwell Council Receives Financial Boost for Highways Maintenance

The Sandwell Council has been handed a £509,000 windfall for its highways maintenance program, courtesy of the government’s Network North fund. The Network North initiative is a thread in the broader tapestry of an £8.3 billion investment pledged by the government to bolster road maintenance across England. The funding awarded to Sandwell Council will be channelled into various infrastructure enhancements, including the resurfacing of roads, cycleways, and footways.

Investment in Infrastructure

This funding will also bolster the maintenance of bridges and the prevention of potholes and other road defects. The result is a promise of safer and more efficient travel for residents, a commitment to the continuous improvement of the borough’s infrastructure. Councillor Danny Millard, the cabinet member for Environment and Highways at Sandwell Council, expressed pride in the local road conditions. His pride is not unfounded; the area boasts a high ranking in both regional and national assessments for carriageway maintenance.

Maintaining High Standards

The council has already set aside £9.1 million for road and highway maintenance for the fiscal year 2023-24. This additional funding is expected to sustain the high standards of infrastructure within the borough. It is a testament to the council’s commitment to providing high-quality infrastructure for its residents, ensuring a smooth and safe travel experience for all.

Distribution of Funds

The process of distributing funds for highway maintenance in Sandwell is managed through the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA). The WMCA is projected to receive a total of £2,586,000 from the Network North program. Network North stands as the largest road resurfacing program in England to date and is financed through reallocated HS2 funding.