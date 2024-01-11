en English
Sandbanks in Poole Emerges as UK’s Top Property Price Hotspot in 2023

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
Sandbanks in Poole Emerges as UK's Top Property Price Hotspot in 2023

The sunlit shores of Sandbanks in Poole, Dorset, have been crowned the property price hotspot of 2023. An astonishing 20% surge in average asking prices from £1.59 million to £1.9 million over the last year puts this upscale neighborhood at the pinnacle of real estate growth. The director at Luxury and Prestige Realty in Poole, Steve Isaacs, attributes this spike to a limited supply of properties, rising demand, and the allure of waterfront living.

Other Property Hotspots and National Trends

Beyond Sandbanks, other areas like Hulme in Greater Manchester and South Moor in County Durham registered significant growth, with asking prices climbing by 16% and 15% respectively. Despite not making the top three, Chobham in Surrey is noted for its high average property prices, hovering around the £1 million mark. However, the overall national average asking price witnessed a slight dip of 1.1% compared to the previous year.

A Shift in Renters’ Preferences

As cities continue to grapple with skyrocketing prices, a trend of renters seeking more affordable housing outside urban areas is apparent. According to data, 54% of renters in major cities are considering a move to more suburban or rural areas, with Birmingham leading the charge at 57%. This shift points to a broader trend of people reevaluating their priorities in the face of rising living costs.

The Fastest Home Sales

On the other side of the coin, the real estate market in Scotland, particularly Rosyth in Dunfermline, Fife, is renowned for its swift home sales, with properties spending an average of just 17 days on the market. In England, Redfield in Bristol holds the mantle for the fastest transactions, with homes selling in 25 days on average.

Emerging Trends in Property Features and Preferences

As the dynamics of the property market shift, so too do the preferences of buyers and renters. Rightmove’s data shows a growing demand for property features like garages and more space among buyers, while renters are showing preferences for pets and bills included in the rental cost. But perhaps the most significant trend is the growing importance of intangible factors such as community, friendly neighbors, and overall happiness in an area for those considering a relocation.

United Kingdom
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

