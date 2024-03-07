Sam Neill Shares Humorous Royal Premiere Snafu; Discusses Ongoing Cancer Battle

At the 1993 London premiere of Jurassic Park, an event took a comically awkward turn when Sam Neill's son found himself in a gaseous situation next to Princess Diana. Neill, who played a leading role in the iconic film, revealed this mortifying yet hilarious incident during an appearance on the 3rd Hour of Today, highlighting an unforgettable moment with the princess. Additionally, the New Zealander actor shared insights into his personal battle with stage 3 blood cancer, providing an update on his current health status and treatment journey.

Advertisment

A Royal Premiere to Remember

The premiere of Jurassic Park was no ordinary event, especially with Princess Diana in attendance, creating a buzz of excitement. However, the spotlight unintentionally shifted when Neill's then 10-year-old son started to fart, sending odors in the princess's direction. Despite the awkwardness, Neill, dressed in his formal attire, chose not to expose his son's accidental faux pas. This story, which Neill's son is not particularly fond of, adds a layer of humor and humanity to the memories of the premiere.

Braving the Battle Against Cancer

Advertisment

In 2021, Neill was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Throughout his treatment, which initially involved three months of chemotherapy before transitioning to a rare anti-cancer drug, Neill has faced his condition with a pragmatic approach. Now in remission for 15 months, he continues to receive bi-weekly infusions, a regimen he describes as leading to days that are "very grim and depressing." Yet, his resilience shines through as he returns to the screen in Apples Never Fall, alongside Annette Bening.

Reflections on Resilience and Humor

Sam Neill's anecdotes from the royal premiere and his candid discussion on his cancer journey reveal a man who navigates life's ups and downs with resilience and humor. Despite the challenges posed by his health, Neill's ability to share light-hearted stories and continue his passion for acting is inspiring. His experience underscores the unpredictable nature of life and the importance of facing it with courage and a smile, even in the most trying times.