Sam Kelly & Jamie Francis Triumphantly Return to Grayshott Folk Club After Health Scare

Following an unexpected health scare that led to a last-minute cancellation, Sam Kelly and Jamie Francis are set to make a heartfelt return to Grayshott Folk Club. Originally scheduled to play in June 2023, the duo was forced to postpone their performance when Sam was rushed to the hospital. Now, with Sam's health restored, the duo is ready to enchant audiences once again on Friday, March 22, at 7:30 pm.

Resilience and Recovery

Sam Kelly, a revered figure in the folk music scene, has overcome a significant health challenge to continue his passion for music. As a BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winning artist, Kelly's contribution to the genre is undeniable. He leads Sam Kelly and The Lost Boys, a group that has seen nominations for Best Group at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Jamie Francis, not just a band member but Kelly's longest-serving musical partner since their university days, shares this passion. Together, they have crafted a unique sound that blends traditional songs with original compositions, all while sharing their journey through engaging anecdotes.

A Musical Journey

Their music is a testament to their journey, marked by collaborations with folk luminaries like Kate Rusby, Seth Lakeman, and Kris Drever. Kelly's versatility as a multi-instrumentalist and his role in Rusby's touring band highlight his influence in the folk realm. Similarly, Francis's collaborations with artists such as Cara Dillon and Kathryn Roberts showcase the depth of his musical capabilities. Their performance at Grayshott Folk Club isn't just a gig; it's a celebration of resilience, partnership, and the unifying power of music.

What to Expect

Audience members can anticipate an evening filled with the duo's signature blend of traditional tunes and original songs, peppered with their unique brand of humor. Their story is one of overcoming adversity, a theme that resonates in their music. As they take the stage at Grayshott Folk Club, it's not just a return to performance; it's a declaration of their ongoing contribution to the folk music landscape and their commitment to their fans.

As Sam Kelly and Jamie Francis prepare to grace the stage once more, their upcoming performance at Grayshott Folk Club is a beacon of hope and a testament to the healing power of music. Their journey from health scare to triumphant return is a reminder of the strength found in partnership and the enduring spirit of folk music. This event is not only a musical rendezvous for enthusiasts but a celebration of resilience, talent, and the indomitable human spirit.