Sainsbury’s Plans for New Supermarket in Alsager: Over 100 Jobs and Varied Shopping Options on the Horizon

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
Major supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has confirmed its plans to establish a new supermarket in Alsager, on the site formerly occupied by Twyford Bathrooms. The initial planning permission for this ambitious development was granted as far back as 2015, yet the project hit a standstill when Sainsbury’s opted to reevaluate its planned development sites. A second attempt to kick-start the project in 2017 also failed to materialize, leaving the future of the site uncertain until now.

A New Chapter for Sainsbury’s

The company’s fresh commitment to the Alsager site represents a significant shift in direction. According to Sainsbury’s, the new store is set to create over 100 jobs, significantly boosting local employment opportunities. But the potential benefits extend beyond job creation. The planned store will feature various coveted retail offerings, including TU Clothing ranges, an Argos store, a Habitat collection, and a capacious car park equipped to accommodate 249 vehicles.

A Commitment to Quality and Convenience

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s director of property, has publically voiced the company’s dedication to delivering quality food to its customers. This commitment reflects in the supermarket’s extensive inventory, which will cater to a broad spectrum of consumer preferences. Dunne also expressed the company’s excitement about the proposed supermarket, emphasizing its potential to transform the local shopping landscape.

Towards a Brighter Future

In line with its renewed commitment to the Alsager site, Sainsbury’s is preparing to submit an amended planning application to Cheshire East Council. This move marks a significant stride towards the realization of the supermarket, which promises to emerge as a vital addition to the local community. With its extensive job creation potential and diverse shopping options, the upcoming supermarket is well-positioned to positively impact the local economy and lifestyle.

United Kingdom
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

