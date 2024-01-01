en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

SaferSpace: AI Chatbot Aiming to Transform Reporting of Workplace Harassment

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
SaferSpace: AI Chatbot Aiming to Transform Reporting of Workplace Harassment

In the wake of alarming statistics highlighting the prevalence of sexual harassment in the workplace, a revolutionary AI chatbot, SaferSpace, emerges as a beacon of hope for victims. Conceived by Ruth Sparkes and Sunita Gordon, this innovative tool is designed to empower individuals by offering them an avenue to identify and anonymously report sexual harassment and discrimination.

Empowering Victims with Anonymous Reporting

Trained on the UK Equality Act, SaferSpace is capable of responding to specific queries from users, assessing their experiences against legal parameters, and providing informed responses. The ability to maintain anonymity reduces the intimidation associated with lodging complaints, thereby encouraging wider reporting. This is particularly pertinent, considering that 58% of women in the UK have faced sexual harassment at work, yet a staggering 79% of victims remain silent.

Providing Organisations with Actionable Insights

Beyond serving as a confidential aid for victims, SaferSpace also provides organizations with invaluable data for creating safer environments. By harnessing this information, businesses can develop effective interventions and proactively address issues of sexual harassment, discrimination, and racism. In essence, SaferSpace not only helps individuals but also guides organizations in their commitment to fostering a respectful and inclusive culture.

Relevance in the Context of Recent High-Profile Cases

The advent of SaferSpace comes at a crucial time, when several high-profile sexual harassment cases have been making headlines. Notably, McDonald’s, a global fast-food giant, faced over 100 staff allegations leading to group legal action. Alistair Macrow, CEO of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, has pledged to address behavior that falls short of the company’s standards, making tools like SaferSpace all the more relevant and necessary in the modern workplace.

0
United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Premier League's Alex Scott Advocates for Increased Scouting in Guernsey and Jersey

By Salman Khan

200 Years Since the First Dinosaur: Reflecting on the Legacy of Megalosaurus

By Olalekan Adigun

New Year's Honours List: Channel Islanders Recognized for Community Impact

By Dil Bar Irshad

NHS England Records Milestone in Cancer Checks; Nearly Three Million People Tested

By BNN Correspondents

Alex Scott's Dream Clash: A Childhood Fan Turned Professional Adversar ...
@Sports · 4 mins
Alex Scott's Dream Clash: A Childhood Fan Turned Professional Adversar ...
heart comment 0
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Fulfills Young Fan’s Dream

By Salman Khan

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Fulfills Young Fan's Dream
Broken Bridges: Newport and Santa Clarita Communities Grapple with Infrastructure Neglect

By Saboor Bayat

Broken Bridges: Newport and Santa Clarita Communities Grapple with Infrastructure Neglect
English Television in 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Disappointments

By BNN Correspondents

English Television in 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Disappointments
Peculiar Challenges of Shared Housing Amidst Cost of Living Crisis

By Rafia Tasleem

Peculiar Challenges of Shared Housing Amidst Cost of Living Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier League's Alex Scott Advocates for Increased Scouting in Guernsey and Jersey
15 seconds
Premier League's Alex Scott Advocates for Increased Scouting in Guernsey and Jersey
Macron's New Year Address: A Year of Hope and Determination for France
37 seconds
Macron's New Year Address: A Year of Hope and Determination for France
Michigan Football Team Turns to Smelling Salts for Performance Boost
3 mins
Michigan Football Team Turns to Smelling Salts for Performance Boost
Putin Warns Against Attempts to Intimidate Russia Amid Rising Tensions
4 mins
Putin Warns Against Attempts to Intimidate Russia Amid Rising Tensions
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
4 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
Putin's Controversial Remarks Stir Up Geopolitical Tensions
4 mins
Putin's Controversial Remarks Stir Up Geopolitical Tensions
NHS England Records Milestone in Cancer Checks; Nearly Three Million People Tested
4 mins
NHS England Records Milestone in Cancer Checks; Nearly Three Million People Tested
Alex Scott's Dream Clash: A Childhood Fan Turned Professional Adversary
5 mins
Alex Scott's Dream Clash: A Childhood Fan Turned Professional Adversary
The Unintended Consequences of the Employee Retention Tax Credit: A COVID-19 Dilemma
5 mins
The Unintended Consequences of the Employee Retention Tax Credit: A COVID-19 Dilemma
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
4 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
8 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
52 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app