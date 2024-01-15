SA Brain & Company Reports Increased Losses but Maintains Positive Outlook
Cardiff’s renowned SA Brain & Company, popularly known for their diverse range of beers, has reported a significant increase in pre-tax losses. For the year ending 26 March 2023, the losses have broadened from £1.08m to a substantial £22.3m. The company’s turnover has also seen a dip during this period, falling from £14.7m to £9.4m.
Unforeseen Setbacks
The surge in losses is attributed to a series of one-off events and certain unavoidable circumstances. These include impairments, revaluation loss, loss on the disposal of assets, and a noticeable increase in provisions concerning vacant properties.
Optimistic Outlook
Despite the financial setbacks, the company’s CEO, Jon Brain, maintains a positive outlook for the brand’s future. He has emphasized the strategic measures taken to de-risk the balance sheet and secure the company’s long-term sustainability. Notably, this involves the full repayment of all remaining bank debts and an improved cash position.
Reviving the Brains Brand
The company has also embarked on a series of innovative initiatives to rejuvenate the Brains brand and boost growth. These include the establishment of an online shop, a direct delivery service, and a focus on new product development. With a dedicated team of 29 people, the company aims to attract a new generation of customers through social media marketing and product innovation.
Having a rich history dating back to 1882, SA Brain & Company recently relocated its production to the new Dragon Brewery in Cardiff Bay. Inaugurated by the Duke of Cambridge in March 2019, this brewery is the source of their wide-ranging product line, including various types of beers such as cask ales and IPAs.
