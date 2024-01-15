en English
Business

SA Brain & Company Reports Increased Losses but Maintains Positive Outlook

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:26 am EST
Cardiff’s renowned SA Brain & Company, popularly known for their diverse range of beers, has reported a significant increase in pre-tax losses. For the year ending 26 March 2023, the losses have broadened from £1.08m to a substantial £22.3m. The company’s turnover has also seen a dip during this period, falling from £14.7m to £9.4m.

Unforeseen Setbacks

The surge in losses is attributed to a series of one-off events and certain unavoidable circumstances. These include impairments, revaluation loss, loss on the disposal of assets, and a noticeable increase in provisions concerning vacant properties.

Optimistic Outlook

Despite the financial setbacks, the company’s CEO, Jon Brain, maintains a positive outlook for the brand’s future. He has emphasized the strategic measures taken to de-risk the balance sheet and secure the company’s long-term sustainability. Notably, this involves the full repayment of all remaining bank debts and an improved cash position.

Reviving the Brains Brand

The company has also embarked on a series of innovative initiatives to rejuvenate the Brains brand and boost growth. These include the establishment of an online shop, a direct delivery service, and a focus on new product development. With a dedicated team of 29 people, the company aims to attract a new generation of customers through social media marketing and product innovation.

Having a rich history dating back to 1882, SA Brain & Company recently relocated its production to the new Dragon Brewery in Cardiff Bay. Inaugurated by the Duke of Cambridge in March 2019, this brewery is the source of their wide-ranging product line, including various types of beers such as cask ales and IPAs.

United Kingdom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

