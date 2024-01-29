Rylan Clark Fills in as 'This Morning' Host, Announces New Amazon Prime Show

Rylan Clark, a recognizable face from ITV's 'This Morning,' took over the reins from regular hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on Monday, 29 January 2024. The switch in hosting duties came as Hammond, 48, wrapped up her stint in pantomime performances, and O'Leary, 50, opted for a brief respite following his assistance to new host Sian Welby the prior week.

Clark Joins Rochelle to Host 'This Morning'

Rylan, known for his engaging presence on the popular morning show, was accompanied by Rochelle Humes for the day's broadcast. The duo navigated through a diverse array of topics, including a comprehensive discussion on the intensified crackdown on vaping in the UK. They also shed light on pressing educational issues with the assistance of Giles Brandreth, a regular contributor to the show.

Special Guest Appearance: The 'Coupon Kid'

In addition to the serious conversations, the hosts welcomed the 'Coupon Kid' onto the show. Known for his knack for spotting and sharing incredible deals, the 'Coupon Kid' offered viewers insights into scoring bargain donuts, adding a dash of light-hearted entertainment to the proceedings.

Rylan's Temporary Hiatus from BBC Radio 2

During the show, Rylan revealed that he would be taking a two-week hiatus from his weekend show on BBC Radio 2. Filling the void during his absence, Paddy McGuinness is set to take over the airwaves. Adding an air of mystery, Rylan hinted at a special filming project in the pipeline during this break.

Rylan's New Hosting Role on Amazon Prime Show

Rylan Clark also shared news of a fresh hosting role he has bagged for an upcoming Amazon Prime show titled 'Hot Mess Summer.' The premise revolves around a group of British clubbers tasked with running a VIP bar in Zante, Greece. The show aims to be a captivating mix of entertainment, drama, and the beautiful backdrop of Greece.

'This Morning' continues its broadcast on ITV on weekdays at 10 am, promising viewers engaging content and captivating hosting, irrespective of who is at the helm.