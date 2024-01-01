en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Ryan Tubridy Takes Pay Cut for New Venture with Virgin Radio UK

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
Ryan Tubridy Takes Pay Cut for New Venture with Virgin Radio UK

Renowned Irish broadcaster, Ryan Tubridy, has taken a significant plunge into the British broadcasting market, despite a considerable pay cut. Leaving behind his high-earning position at RT�, Tubridy has embarked on a new venture with Virgin Radio UK, with an initial annual salary ranging from �50,000 to �80,000. His weekday show will simultaneously air on Virgin Radio UK and Dublin’s Q102, marking his ambitious entry into the UK market while maintaining his presence on Irish airwaves.

From RT� to Virgin Radio UK

Having been a significant figure in Irish media, Tubridy’s move to Virgin Radio UK is seen as a calculated risk to expand his professional profile. His weekday show, a three-hour mid-morning breakfast show, is set to debut on January 2. Additionally, Tubridy will host ‘The Ryan Tubridy Show on Sunday,’ a weekend show on various Irish radio stations. This move is perceived as a strategic maneuver to retain his Irish audience while penetrating the UK’s competitive market.

Building a Name in the UK

Despite Tubridy’s fame in Ireland, industry experts acknowledge his limited recognition in the UK. Nevertheless, they express confidence in his potential to succeed in the British Broadcasting arena. His new show is not only an opportunity to build a larger audience in the UK but also a stepping stone towards breaking into British television. Joining a roster that includes big names like Chris Evans and fellow Irishman Graham Norton, Tubridy is determined to make his mark.

A New Era for Irish Broadcasting

The launch of Tubridy’s new show is perceived as a vital shift in the Irish broadcasting landscape. His ‘takeover’ of Irish stations and his intention to broadcast across Dublin’s Q102, Cork’s 96FM, Limerick’s Live 95, and LMFM, six days a week, could significantly impact the local radio sphere. However, his return is welcomed by Wireless Ireland MD Sean Barry, who expressed excitement about having Tubridy as the new voice of mid-mornings on Dublin’s Q102.

0
Ireland United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Muireann Bradley: A Rising Star at Jools Holland's Hootenanny

By BNN Correspondents

Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events

By Salman Khan

New Year's Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby Showdown

By Salman Khan

Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football

By Salman Khan

2024 Irish Budget: A Response to the Cost of Living Crisis ...
@Business · 1 min
2024 Irish Budget: A Response to the Cost of Living Crisis ...
heart comment 0
Late Late New Year Special: A Celebration to Remember

By BNN Correspondents

Late Late New Year Special: A Celebration to Remember
Delta Air Lines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Ireland Due to Technical Difficulty

By BNN Correspondents

Delta Air Lines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Ireland Due to Technical Difficulty
Time, the Major Barrier to Home Organization: Advice from Expert Sarah Reynolds

By BNN Correspondents

Time, the Major Barrier to Home Organization: Advice from Expert Sarah Reynolds
Irish Farmers Urged to Combat Rising Threat of Bovine Tuberculosis

By BNN Correspondents

Irish Farmers Urged to Combat Rising Threat of Bovine Tuberculosis
Latest Headlines
World News
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
13 seconds
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Against Newcastle
26 seconds
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Against Newcastle
Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events
30 seconds
Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events
New Year's Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby Showdown
42 seconds
New Year's Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby Showdown
Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football
1 min
Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football
New Year's Day College Football Bowl Season: Thrilling Matchups and Record-Breaking Performances
3 mins
New Year's Day College Football Bowl Season: Thrilling Matchups and Record-Breaking Performances
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws
4 mins
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws
New Laws in Pennsylvania: A Comprehensive Look at Changes in 2024
5 mins
New Laws in Pennsylvania: A Comprehensive Look at Changes in 2024
Washington 2024: Navigating the Political Crossroads
5 mins
Washington 2024: Navigating the Political Crossroads
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
44 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
56 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app