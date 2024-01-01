Ryan Tubridy Takes Pay Cut for New Venture with Virgin Radio UK

Renowned Irish broadcaster, Ryan Tubridy, has taken a significant plunge into the British broadcasting market, despite a considerable pay cut. Leaving behind his high-earning position at RT�, Tubridy has embarked on a new venture with Virgin Radio UK, with an initial annual salary ranging from �50,000 to �80,000. His weekday show will simultaneously air on Virgin Radio UK and Dublin’s Q102, marking his ambitious entry into the UK market while maintaining his presence on Irish airwaves.

From RT� to Virgin Radio UK

Having been a significant figure in Irish media, Tubridy’s move to Virgin Radio UK is seen as a calculated risk to expand his professional profile. His weekday show, a three-hour mid-morning breakfast show, is set to debut on January 2. Additionally, Tubridy will host ‘The Ryan Tubridy Show on Sunday,’ a weekend show on various Irish radio stations. This move is perceived as a strategic maneuver to retain his Irish audience while penetrating the UK’s competitive market.

Building a Name in the UK

Despite Tubridy’s fame in Ireland, industry experts acknowledge his limited recognition in the UK. Nevertheless, they express confidence in his potential to succeed in the British Broadcasting arena. His new show is not only an opportunity to build a larger audience in the UK but also a stepping stone towards breaking into British television. Joining a roster that includes big names like Chris Evans and fellow Irishman Graham Norton, Tubridy is determined to make his mark.

A New Era for Irish Broadcasting

The launch of Tubridy’s new show is perceived as a vital shift in the Irish broadcasting landscape. His ‘takeover’ of Irish stations and his intention to broadcast across Dublin’s Q102, Cork’s 96FM, Limerick’s Live 95, and LMFM, six days a week, could significantly impact the local radio sphere. However, his return is welcomed by Wireless Ireland MD Sean Barry, who expressed excitement about having Tubridy as the new voice of mid-mornings on Dublin’s Q102.