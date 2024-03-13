Dancing On Ice 2024 Winner: Ryan Thomas Celebrates Victory in Manchester

Ryan Thomas, the former Coronation Street actor, and his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh, along with their children, returned to Manchester in high spirits following his victory on Dancing On Ice. Competing against notable contenders like Made In Chelsea's Miles Nazaire and radio DJ Adele Roberts, Thomas’ win marks a significant achievement in the 2024 edition of the show. The family's joyous return was a sight to behold, indicating the start of celebrations for Thomas' hard-won success.

The Journey to Victory

Thomas' journey on Dancing On Ice was filled with memorable performances, culminating in a showdown where he and his partner Amani Fancy performed the iconic Bolero. This victory not only celebrated his dedication and hard work but also served as an homage to the injured contender Greg Rutherford, with Thomas dedicating his win to him. His triumph was supported by his family and loved ones, who were present during the finale, expressing their pride and joy for his accomplishment.

Family and Recovery

Post-win, Thomas expressed his anticipation to return to normalcy and spend quality time with his family. The intensive training took a toll on his body, and at nearly 40, recovery was not as swift. Nonetheless, Thomas looked forward to embracing everyday joys with his family, highlighting the importance of his loved ones in his journey. This sentiment resonates with many, emphasizing the balance between professional commitments and family life.

Looking Ahead

With the Dancing On Ice trophy now added to his accolades, Ryan Thomas' future endeavors are highly anticipated. His victory not only showcases his versatility beyond acting but also sets the stage for potential new opportunities in the entertainment industry. As Thomas and his family celebrate this milestone, fans and supporters eagerly await what's next for the talented performer.