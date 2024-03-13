Ryan Garcia Accuses Prime Hydration of Cyanide, Threatens Legal Action

Boxing sensation Ryan Garcia has thrown serious allegations against Prime Hydration, a beverage brand co-owned by internet personalities Logan Paul and KSI, claiming it contains harmful substances. In a series of public outbursts, Garcia accuses the drink of containing cyanide and causing seizures in children, escalating the situation by threatening to sue KSI and branding Logan Paul a 'poisonous piece of s***'.

Advertisment

Allegations and Accusations

Garcia's accusations surfaced through social media, where he claimed Prime Hydration Drink harbors dangerous chemicals including PFBS, PFDA, and PFDoA, suggesting they pose severe health risks. Bolstering his argument, Garcia shared a controversial YouTube video by Joey Hickson, which alleges the drink's detrimental effects on children's health. Amidst his scathing critique, Garcia called for Logan Paul to sever online ties, urging him to unfollow him on all social media platforms in a dramatic denunciation of their association.

Response and Repercussions

Advertisment

Despite the severity of Garcia's claims, responses from Prime's co-owners, Logan Paul and KSI, have been limited, leaving the public and fans in suspense regarding the veracity of the allegations. The absence of immediate legal or scientific rebuttal has only fueled widespread speculation and concern among consumers and the broader online community. As the controversy unfolds, the potential impact on Prime Hydration's market reputation and sales looms large, with stakeholders anxiously awaiting an official statement.

Broader Implications

The dispute raises critical questions about celebrity-endorsed products and the responsibility of influencers in promoting health-related items. Ryan Garcia's allegations, whether proven true or false, underscore the importance of rigorous product testing and transparency in ingredient disclosure. This incident serves as a cautionary tale, reminding both consumers and manufacturers of the paramount importance of safety and honesty in product marketing and endorsement.