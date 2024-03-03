Ruth Goller Elevates Experimental Jazz with Star-Studded 'Skyllumina' Album

Getting her start as the bassist in "punk-jazz" groups Acoustic Ladyland and Melt Yourself Down, Ruth Goller's unique approach to her instrument has led to her becoming an in-demand bassist. Goller's resume includes working with modern jazz groups like Sons of Kemet and Marc Ribot, to rock legends like Paul McCartney and Damon Albarn, as well as many other groups. Goller's latest album, Skyllumina, is a mesmerizing continuation of the wholly original sound she established with her 2021 release, Skylla.

A New Sonic Exploration

Building upon the ethereal compositions of detuned bass and spectral soprano voices that defined its predecessor, Skyllumina takes Goller's sonic exploration to new heights by incorporating a diverse array of drummers and percussionists, each bringing their unique approach to complement her music. Featuring an impressive roster of musicians including Tom Skinner, Seb Rochford, Bex Burch, Frank Rosaly, Jim Hart, and more, Skyllumina offers a rich tapestry of sounds and textures. From inventive applications of traditional drum kits to the resonant tones of bowed vibraphone, gongs, sanza, and llímba, each track on the album is imbued with a sense of experimentation and creativity.

Unveiling the Tracks

The album opens with "Below My Skin," a hauntingly beautiful composition that explores themes of intimacy and sensuality. Sons of Kemet co-drummer Tom Skinner's nimble drumming dances around Goller's detuned bass lines, creating a mystical and almost ambient atmosphere. Throughout the album, Goller and her collaborators traverse a variety of musical landscapes, from the introspective beauty of "She Was My Own She Was Myself" featuring Bex Burch, to the quasi-noise-rock of "How to Be Free From It" with Emanuele Maniscalco on drums. Goller's versatile talents as a bassist, vocalist, and composer are on full display throughout Skyllumina. Her ability to blend elements of jazz, rock, and experimental music into a cohesive and captivating whole is truly impressive.

The Artistic Journey

With each track, Goller invites listeners on a journey of sonic exploration, challenging them to venture into uncharted territory alongside her. The way that Goller samples and cuts her vocals throughout the album brings to mind some of the work Bjork did on her all-vocal album Medulla. Goller walks a thin line between avant-garde and jazz with Skyllumina and does it well.

Skyllumina is a testament to Goller's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of music and embracing the unknown. By embracing improvisation and trusting her instincts, she has created a truly remarkable album that is sure to captivate audiences and leave them eagerly anticipating her next musical adventure.