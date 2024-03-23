Rural England Rental Surge: Over 500,000 Forced to Rent as House Prices Soar

Rising house prices in rural areas of England have compelled more than half a million individuals to turn to the rental market, marking a significant shift in the housing dynamics over the past decade. This trend, highlighted in recent reports by the County Councils Network (CCN), showcases a 19% increase in rural renting, surpassing growth in urban centers including London. With rural property prices averaging £309,000, affordability is increasingly out of reach for locals, pushing them towards renting and, in some cases, sub-standard living conditions.

Unveiling the Housing Crisis

The surge in rental demand in the countryside is linked to a combination of high property prices and the attractiveness of rural areas to wealthier individuals and second-home buyers. This influx has exacerbated the housing crisis, leaving locals like Sophie Brown, who resides in affordable housing in North Cerney, to face daunting market prices. The CCN's report further reveals that the rise in private renting is a staggering 31%, with rural house prices now being the most unaffordable in England outside of London. Such conditions have led to longer council waiting lists and an 18% increase in rural homelessness over the last three years.

Impact on Local Communities

The shift towards renting and the challenges of securing affordable housing have profound implications for rural communities. Cara Loukes, from the Gloucestershire Rural Community Council, emphasizes the detrimental effect on community vitality, with locals being pushed out or forced into less secure housing situations. The CCN's findings stress the urgent need for government intervention, suggesting a focus on social housing and a reevaluation of policies like Right to Buy to prevent further erosion of affordable rental stock.

Government and Future Actions

In response to the escalating crisis, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities highlights its commitment to increasing housing supply and affordability through significant investments. Despite these efforts, critics argue for more targeted measures to address the unique challenges of rural housing. The CCN calls for a comprehensive plan that includes a review of current policies, promotion of new home delivery across tenures, and greater autonomy for local councils in determining affordable housing solutions. As the government works towards its target of building 300,000 homes a year, the future of rural housing remains a critical area for policy innovation and action.