A Japanese macaque, affectionately dubbed 'Kingussie Kong' due to his mischievous escape from the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, has been successfully recaptured. Honshu, named after Japan's largest island, managed to elude a comprehensive search effort involving ground teams and drone surveillance for several days before his eventual capture two miles away from the zoo.

The Great Escape

In a story that involved a dash of local ingenuity and a dollop of British cuisine, Honshu's capture turned out to be a tale worth recounting. The fugitive macaque had been on the loose for a full five days, deftly avoiding capture despite the best efforts of the park's personnel and technology. His escapade had brought a surge of attention to this usually tranquil wildlife park.

Unexpected Heroine and a Yorkshire Pudding

The end of Honshu's short-lived freedom came unexpectedly. Stephanie Banyan, a local resident, encountered the monkey peering at her through a window. With a quick wit, she managed to lure Honshu using a piece of leftover Yorkshire pudding, a popular British dish, and promptly alerted the authorities via a hotline. The park's teams were able to tranquilize the macaque with a dart while he was distracted by the savory treat.

Return to the Park and Health Check

Following his recapture, Honshu underwent a thorough health check by the park's vet. With the assistance from the BH Wildlife Consultancy, it was confirmed by Dr. Scott Miller, a resident vet on ITV's show 'This Morning', that the monkey was in perfect health. Plans were immediately put in place for his reintroduction to the group of sub-adult males at the wildlife park.

The Highland Wildlife Park expressed deep gratitude to everyone involved in the recapture operation, including the quick-thinking Stephanie Banyan and the dedicated team members who had worked tirelessly during the search. As Honshu settles back into life in the park, the staff promised to keep the public updated on his progress and any potential measures taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.