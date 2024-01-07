en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Rumpus Artisan Burgers Eyes Former Bank Building for Expansion in Slaithwaite

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:14 pm EST
Rumpus Artisan Burgers Eyes Former Bank Building for Expansion in Slaithwaite

In a classic tale of evolution, the small village of Slaithwaite is witnessing the transformation of its former financial institution, Lloyds Bank, into a potential hub of culinary delight. Rumpus Artisan Burgers, a local business known for its commitment to locally sourced produce and self-sustained beef farm, has unveiled ambitious plans for the expansion of their operations into the vacant bank building.

Reigniting a Vacant Community Asset

The closure of Lloyds Bank in January 2024 had left a deep dent on the community’s spirit. Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney expressed his disappointment, suggesting that Lloyds Bank had, in essence, abandoned their loyal customers in Slaithwaite. However, Rumpus Artisan Burgers seeks to breathe new life into the 1906 neoclassical bank building, renowned for its unique architectural style and intricate classical detailing.

Community Reaction: A Mixed Bag

The public response to the proposed restaurant conversion has been a mix of support and concern. Many residents welcome the investment in the village, recognising the potential for job creation and enhanced village amenities. However, a section of the community has voiced concerns about the strain the restaurant might put on the already scarce parking facilities, particularly along Lewisham Road.

Addressing Parking Concerns

Responding to the public’s apprehensions, Colne Valley ward councillor Harry McCarthy has called for the inclusion of parking considerations in the application. This move, he believes, is imperative to ensure a balance between the promise of development and the preservation of the village’s harmony. The council is scheduled to decide on the proposal by January 17, 2024, a decision that will undoubtedly shape the future of this historic building and, by extension, the village of Slaithwaite.

0
Business Local News United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
19 seconds ago
Chef Michael O'Hare Unveils Psycho Sandbar: A New Chapter of Fine Dining in Leeds
Renowned chef, Michael O’Hare, is set to welcome food aficionados to his new culinary venture, Psycho Sandbar, replacing his previous establishment, The Man Behind The Curtain, in Leeds city center. The Man Behind The Curtain, well-known since its inception in 2014, recently closed its doors due to several challenges, including the impact of Brexit, the
Chef Michael O'Hare Unveils Psycho Sandbar: A New Chapter of Fine Dining in Leeds
Gill's Fish and Chips: A Farewell After 19 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit
4 mins ago
Gill's Fish and Chips: A Farewell After 19 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit
Evolving Views on Capitalism: From Adam Smith's Legacy to Modern Critiques
5 mins ago
Evolving Views on Capitalism: From Adam Smith's Legacy to Modern Critiques
Teesside Kickstarts 2024 with a Flurry of Planning Activities
50 seconds ago
Teesside Kickstarts 2024 with a Flurry of Planning Activities
Yangon Launches E-Market Showroom to Fuel MSME Growth and Market Reach
59 seconds ago
Yangon Launches E-Market Showroom to Fuel MSME Growth and Market Reach
Sri Lanka Considers Partial Lift of Vehicle Import Ban: A Shift in Automotive Landscape
1 min ago
Sri Lanka Considers Partial Lift of Vehicle Import Ban: A Shift in Automotive Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Ashlee Morgan Initiates Scholarship for Healthcare Students
25 seconds
Ashlee Morgan Initiates Scholarship for Healthcare Students
Seven-Year-Old Cancer Fighter Lily Folan Honoured with Star Award
26 seconds
Seven-Year-Old Cancer Fighter Lily Folan Honoured with Star Award
Chicago Bears: The Unseen Power Players in the NFC Playoff Picture
1 min
Chicago Bears: The Unseen Power Players in the NFC Playoff Picture
Senator Fetterman Criticizes Harvard, Backs Israel and Diverges from Democratic Party
1 min
Senator Fetterman Criticizes Harvard, Backs Israel and Diverges from Democratic Party
Congress Party's 'Donate for Desh' Campaign and Controversial Developments in Punjab's Political Landscape
1 min
Congress Party's 'Donate for Desh' Campaign and Controversial Developments in Punjab's Political Landscape
Chicago Bears' Game Against Packers Could Reshape NFC Playoff Landscape
2 mins
Chicago Bears' Game Against Packers Could Reshape NFC Playoff Landscape
Andrew Campos Retains Featherweight Title at LXF 13, Shares Personal Transformation
2 mins
Andrew Campos Retains Featherweight Title at LXF 13, Shares Personal Transformation
Chicago Bears: The Unlikely Gatekeepers of the NFC Playoffs
2 mins
Chicago Bears: The Unlikely Gatekeepers of the NFC Playoffs
ANC's NEC Meeting Sets Tone for Year Ahead, Continuity in January 8 Statement
4 mins
ANC's NEC Meeting Sets Tone for Year Ahead, Continuity in January 8 Statement
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
10 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
11 hours
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells
11 hours
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app