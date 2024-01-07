Rumpus Artisan Burgers Eyes Former Bank Building for Expansion in Slaithwaite

In a classic tale of evolution, the small village of Slaithwaite is witnessing the transformation of its former financial institution, Lloyds Bank, into a potential hub of culinary delight. Rumpus Artisan Burgers, a local business known for its commitment to locally sourced produce and self-sustained beef farm, has unveiled ambitious plans for the expansion of their operations into the vacant bank building.

Reigniting a Vacant Community Asset

The closure of Lloyds Bank in January 2024 had left a deep dent on the community’s spirit. Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney expressed his disappointment, suggesting that Lloyds Bank had, in essence, abandoned their loyal customers in Slaithwaite. However, Rumpus Artisan Burgers seeks to breathe new life into the 1906 neoclassical bank building, renowned for its unique architectural style and intricate classical detailing.

Community Reaction: A Mixed Bag

The public response to the proposed restaurant conversion has been a mix of support and concern. Many residents welcome the investment in the village, recognising the potential for job creation and enhanced village amenities. However, a section of the community has voiced concerns about the strain the restaurant might put on the already scarce parking facilities, particularly along Lewisham Road.

Addressing Parking Concerns

Responding to the public’s apprehensions, Colne Valley ward councillor Harry McCarthy has called for the inclusion of parking considerations in the application. This move, he believes, is imperative to ensure a balance between the promise of development and the preservation of the village’s harmony. The council is scheduled to decide on the proposal by January 17, 2024, a decision that will undoubtedly shape the future of this historic building and, by extension, the village of Slaithwaite.