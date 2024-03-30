Rufus Sewell Channels David Brent for Prince Andrew Role in Netflix's 'Scoop'

Rufus Sewell has revealed his performance as Prince Andrew in the upcoming Netflix film Scoop was inspired by an unlikely comedy figure. The actor disclosed his turn towards Ricky Gervais's iconic character from The Office, David Brent, for inspiration, aiming to 'find the humour' in the Duke of York's infamous 2019 Newsnight interview. Sewell's approach to the role reflects a unique blend of the serious implications of the interview and a comedic perspective on the royal's demeanor.

Unconventional Inspiration

In preparing for the controversial portrayal, Sewell admitted that the notion of facing potential backlash crossed his mind, but ultimately, the actor embraced the challenge with a bold, 'F it' attitude. His decision was influenced by the humorous parallels he saw between Prince Andrew's real-life interview performance and the fictional, cringe-inducing managerial style of David Brent. This unconventional inspiration aimed to capture the awkwardness and poor judgment that marked the royal interview, which has since been described as a 'car crash' by the media and public alike.

Behind the Scenes of 'Scoop'

The Netflix drama Scoop, based on the book by Sam McAlister, promises to offer viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the events leading up to the notorious interview. Alongside Sewell, the film stars Gillian Anderson as interviewer Emily Maitlis and Billie Piper as Newsnight producer Sam McAlister. Through meticulous preparation, including hours in the makeup chair for Sewell and Anderson's study of Maitlis's mannerisms, the cast aims to recreate the interview with precision. The film navigates the balance between the interview's serious accusations and the absurdity of some of the prince's claims, without taking sides on the Duke's character.

Implications and Reflections

The release of Scoop and the details of Sewell's preparation for his role as Prince Andrew invite audiences to reflect on the broader implications of the interview. Beyond the immediate public and media reaction, the portrayal in 'Scoop' highlights the complexities of representing real-life figures in film, especially those embroiled in controversy. The film encourages viewers to consider the fine line between humor and seriousness in the portrayal of events that have had significant real-world consequences. As 'Scoop' readies for its Netflix debut, it stands as a testament to the enduring fascination and debate surrounding the Newsnight interview and its participants.