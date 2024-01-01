en English
RSPCA Reveals Most Unusual Animal Rescues of 2023: From Music Studios to Mine Shafts

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
RSPCA Reveals Most Unusual Animal Rescues of 2023: From Music Studios to Mine Shafts

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has unveiled its list of the most peculiar animal rescues executed in 2023. The list highlights a myriad of rescue operations that involved various species in unusual circumstances.

A Swan’s Melodious Rescue

In an incident that perfectly melds the worlds of wildlife and music, a swan was saved from the famed Sawmills Studio in Fowey, Cornwall, a location known for being a recording spot for famous bands like Oasis, Muse, The Stone Roses, and Jessie J. The swan, suffering from an injured wing, was located in an area that required RSPCA inspector Paul Kempson to undertake a special boat trip for its retrieval.

Einstein: The Adventurous Iguana

A notable tale from the list involves an iguana named Einstein, who became a fugitive after escaping from its home in Horncastle, Lincolnshire. In an adventurous twist, the reptile had followed the family cat through a cat flap and was eventually found perched 39 feet up a tree. Given the precariousness of the situation, a tree surgeon was hired to safely bring Einstein down from the flimsy branch.

Rescue Tales: From Mine Shafts to Car Parks

The list also features the daring rescue of a cat named Mowgli, who had fallen into a 98-foot mine shaft in Callington, Cornwall. The Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were instrumental in saving the feline from its perilous predicament. In another incident, a two-meter long boa constrictor was discovered and rescued from a car park in Plymouth. The rescue operations also extended to foxes, including a cub that got its head stuck between a fence post and panel, and another that had been entangled in litter around its neck for weeks. An adult fox in Sutton, south London, was extricated after being wedged in a gate at a house.

The RSPCA’s list of 21 unusual rescues bears testament to the varied, complex, and often quirky situations that animals can find themselves in, and to the unwavering dedication of those committed to ensuring their safety.

