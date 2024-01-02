en English
Pets

RSPCA North Somerset Branch Celebrates Successful Year of Animal Adoption Amid Pandemic

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
RSPCA North Somerset Branch Celebrates Successful Year of Animal Adoption Amid Pandemic

The RSPCA North Somerset Branch, situated in Brent Knoll, ended 2023 on a high note, reporting significant achievements in animal adoption. Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, the branch successfully rehomed a diverse range of pets, including 49 dogs, 148 cats, six rabbits, two guinea pigs, two rats, and a ferret affectionately named Ernest. The organization, committed to its rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming mission, credits the collective effort of supporters, volunteers, staff, and adopters for their accomplishments.

A Year of Success Amid Struggles

Throughout 2023, the North Somerset Branch of the RSPCA faced numerous hurdles primarily due to the pandemic. However, their dedication to animal welfare remained unwavering. The successful adoption of myriad animals reflects the hard work and commitment of the team, their supporters, and the community. The branch extended their heartfelt appreciation to all those who played a part in this collective success.

Continued Commitment to Animal Welfare

The RSPCA North Somerset Branch remains steadfast in its mission, demonstrating unyielding dedication to the welfare of animals in the local area. Their success in 2023 is a testament to their commitment to this cause. As they look ahead to 2024, the organization expressed good wishes for health and happiness to all, while reiterating their goal of rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming more animals in need.

In a distressing counterpoint to the branch’s success, the RSPCA is also dealing with the fallout from disturbing instances of animal cruelty. A shocking case was reported in South London where an XL bully dog was discovered dead with severe injuries, just before the enforcement of a new law banning the breed. The RSPCA has appealed for information and opposed the ban, warning that it could lead to an increased number of dogs being abandoned or taken to animal shelters.

Pets United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

