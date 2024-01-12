RSK Sets Up New Ordnance Management Business Amid Growing UXO Sector

On January 12, 2024, RSK, a global engineering provider, announced the establishment of a new subsidiary dedicated to providing unexploded ordnance (UXO) and explosive ordnance risk reduction (EORR) services. The move is a strategic response to the projected growth of the sector, spurred by the extensive employment of anti-armour and personnel mines in ongoing conflicts.

The Breadth of Services Offered by RSK’s Ordnance Management

RSK’s newly-minted Ordnance Management division is primed to deliver a wide array of services, encapsulating bomb disposal, UXO and ordnance management, risk assessments, ground investigation, ground contamination, and environmental impact assessments. The creation of this dedicated entity underscores the urgent necessity for such services, with RSK’s work spanning both terrestrial and marine environments across the globe, including the UK.

A Fusion of Expertise in Ordnance Management

The nascent business amalgamates a wealth of experience from its personnel, who have been instrumental in international UXO and demining projects across more than 25 countries. Their expertise extends beyond operations to encompass training national authorities and delivering EORR services to UK Ministry of Defence clients. The technical director of RSK Ordnance Management, Richard Holmes, boasts an illustrious background in bomb disposal with the British Army, having operated in various countries including Mali, Somalia, and Ukraine, as well as within the UK.

The UK’s Active Role in Mine Detection and Disposal

The UK military has been actively involved in mine detection and disposal training, notably providing critical support to the Ukrainian military with training and equipment to manage Russian mines. In 2019, the UK also made a significant contribution of $1.1 million to Norwegian civil-led operations for UXO clearance in Laos. Despite the limited number of positions advertised in the global UXO industry in the last quarter of 2023, the formation of new companies such as RSK’s Ordnance Management is poised to catalyse job creation in this field.