Royals in Controversy: The 'Lilibet' Debate and Prince Harry's Aviation Award

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, find themselves in the eye of a storm following their decision to name their daughter Lilibet - a personal nickname of Queen Elizabeth II. The controversy has ignited a global debate, with some criticizing the couple for appropriating an intimate part of the Queen's identity.

Advertisment

'Lilibet' Controversy: A Royal Outrage?

Reports suggest that the Queen felt her childhood nickname was not meant for public use. Despite the Sussexes' claim that they had the Queen's approval, royal biographer Robert Hardman's book titled 'Charles III. New King, New Court. The Inside Story' reveals a contrary narrative. According to Hardman, the Queen was furious over their decision, a revelation that has made global headlines.

Harry and Meghan's Response: A Silent Stance

Advertisment

Interestingly, the Sussexes have not responded to the controversy. Their silence has led to speculations and more intensified debates around their decision and its implications on the royal relationships.

Prince Harry: The 'Living Legend of Aviation'

Amidst the controversy, Prince Harry has been awarded the Living Legend of Aviation award, a decision that has been criticized as trivial, particularly considering his past use of private jets, which stands in stark contrast to his public stance on climate change. The award ceremony, set to be held in Los Angeles, will be presented by John Travolta, who claims a 'special connection' to the royals.

Looking back at Prince Harry's service as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, the narrative further complicates, raising questions about the significance of his contributions to aviation since.

As the world watches, the Sussexes' decisions continue to make waves, offering a unique lens through which to view the complexities of royal life and relationships.