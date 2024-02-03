Royal Website's Discrepancies Fuel Speculation Over Sussexes' Status

Scrutiny surrounds the official Royal Family website following perceived discrepancies in the representation of its members, particularly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple's step back from senior royal roles has given rise to speculation about their positions within the monarchy, with the website's recent updates only fuelling the conjecture.

A Royal Website in Question

Observers have noted multiple instances where the late Queen Elizabeth II is still referred to as the reigning monarch, despite recent corrections by royal aides. Furthermore, Prince Harry is still listed with his HRH title, a detail that remains in dispute since his separation from active royal duties.

A Shuffling of Royals

Additionally, a significant reshuffling on the website has seen Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the end of the family list, a place previously reserved for the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, who has been embroiled in his own controversies. This rearrangement has led to rampant speculation as it places the Sussexes below the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent, figures less central to the public image of the Royal Family.

Implications and Speculation

Renowned Royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams, weighed in on the matter, suggesting these errors and outdated information paint a picture of the Royal Family as out of touch. He proposed that the biographies of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be updated to mirror their current realities. The flurry of changes on the website has ignited discussions concerning their intent, with some wondering if they serve as a subtle message to the Sussexes about their diminished centrality in the Royal Family's public image.