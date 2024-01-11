Royal Visit Sheds Light on Impact of Gloucestershire Flooding

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester recently embarked on a poignant journey, visiting areas in Gloucestershire ravaged by severe flooding. Their mission was twofold: to empathize with the residents grappling with the aftermath of the deluge and to discuss the profound impacts of this natural disaster.

Meeting with Local Councils and Emergency Services

Their stops included Alney Terrace in Gloucester and Abbey Terrace in Tewkesbury. They were not alone in this endeavor. Accompanying them were representatives from various local councils and emergency services. These included the Environment Agency (EA), Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, and the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA). These organizations have been at the forefront of the response efforts, working tirelessly to mitigate the impacts and aid those affected.

Listening to the Voices of the Victims

During the visit, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester lent an ear to the experiences of the victims. Many residents had to be evacuated from their homes, leaving behind their lives as they knew them. The royal couple’s visit was not just about showing solidarity. It was about understanding the human toll, the personal stories etched by the floods.

Concerns Over Flood Defenses and Long-Term Viability of Properties

Residents voiced concerns that the flooding might have been less severe had the defenses been of the correct height or properly built. The inadequacy of the defenses has cast a long shadow over the future of the affected areas. The concern for the long-term viability of properties is palpable, especially for historic cottages in Tewkesbury. These heritage sites face the risk of becoming derelict or slums if they cannot be insured or if their values collapse.

The Environment Agency is in close collaboration with councils and residents, trying to identify the best solutions for flood defense and recovery. As the waters recede in Gloucestershire, the challenge is not just about rebuilding. It’s about ensuring a future where the residents can live without the constant specter of floods hanging over them.