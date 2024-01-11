en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Royal Visit Sheds Light on Impact of Gloucestershire Flooding

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:34 pm EST
Royal Visit Sheds Light on Impact of Gloucestershire Flooding

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester recently embarked on a poignant journey, visiting areas in Gloucestershire ravaged by severe flooding. Their mission was twofold: to empathize with the residents grappling with the aftermath of the deluge and to discuss the profound impacts of this natural disaster.

Meeting with Local Councils and Emergency Services

Their stops included Alney Terrace in Gloucester and Abbey Terrace in Tewkesbury. They were not alone in this endeavor. Accompanying them were representatives from various local councils and emergency services. These included the Environment Agency (EA), Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, and the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA). These organizations have been at the forefront of the response efforts, working tirelessly to mitigate the impacts and aid those affected.

Listening to the Voices of the Victims

During the visit, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester lent an ear to the experiences of the victims. Many residents had to be evacuated from their homes, leaving behind their lives as they knew them. The royal couple’s visit was not just about showing solidarity. It was about understanding the human toll, the personal stories etched by the floods.

Concerns Over Flood Defenses and Long-Term Viability of Properties

Residents voiced concerns that the flooding might have been less severe had the defenses been of the correct height or properly built. The inadequacy of the defenses has cast a long shadow over the future of the affected areas. The concern for the long-term viability of properties is palpable, especially for historic cottages in Tewkesbury. These heritage sites face the risk of becoming derelict or slums if they cannot be insured or if their values collapse.

The Environment Agency is in close collaboration with councils and residents, trying to identify the best solutions for flood defense and recovery. As the waters recede in Gloucestershire, the challenge is not just about rebuilding. It’s about ensuring a future where the residents can live without the constant specter of floods hanging over them.

0
Disaster United Kingdom Weather
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
4 mins ago
Fire at El Cajon Apartment Complex: Residents Suffer Losses, Suspect Hunted
A blaze that broke out on a regular Thursday night at the Terraza Hills apartment complex in El Cajon, California, took an unprecedented turn, leaving in its wake a trail of destruction and upending lives. The fire, which was confined to a row of garages, left residents grappling with substantial losses. The Victims of the
Fire at El Cajon Apartment Complex: Residents Suffer Losses, Suspect Hunted
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
2 hours ago
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
Log Cabin Swept Away in East Coast Storm: A Stark Reminder of our Vulnerability to Extreme Weather
4 hours ago
Log Cabin Swept Away in East Coast Storm: A Stark Reminder of our Vulnerability to Extreme Weather
Tragic Gold Mine Collapse in Tanzania Claims At Least 21 Lives: Global Incidents Roundup
13 mins ago
Tragic Gold Mine Collapse in Tanzania Claims At Least 21 Lives: Global Incidents Roundup
Nebraska Probes Windstream Data Center Outage: Uncovering Causes and Solutions
13 mins ago
Nebraska Probes Windstream Data Center Outage: Uncovering Causes and Solutions
Nebraska Declares State of Emergency as Severe Winter Weather Hits
59 mins ago
Nebraska Declares State of Emergency as Severe Winter Weather Hits
Latest Headlines
World News
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
19 seconds
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
2 mins
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
West Virginia Edges Out Texas in a Thrilling Basketball Match
2 mins
West Virginia Edges Out Texas in a Thrilling Basketball Match
58 Years On: Nigeria's Unending War Against Corruption
2 mins
58 Years On: Nigeria's Unending War Against Corruption
Jackson State Emerges Victorious in a Tightly Contested Basketball Match
2 mins
Jackson State Emerges Victorious in a Tightly Contested Basketball Match
Thrilling Scores and Notable Victories in Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
2 mins
Thrilling Scores and Notable Victories in Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
New Jersey Devils Halt Florida Panthers' Nine-Game Winning Streak
3 mins
New Jersey Devils Halt Florida Panthers' Nine-Game Winning Streak
Global Snapshot: Bangladesh's Coral Crisis, Singapore's Happiness Decline, Sri Lanka's Leprosy Surge, and 'Doraemon's' Popularity in Thailand
3 mins
Global Snapshot: Bangladesh's Coral Crisis, Singapore's Happiness Decline, Sri Lanka's Leprosy Surge, and 'Doraemon's' Popularity in Thailand
Mountaineers Edge Out Longhorns in Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Mountaineers Edge Out Longhorns in Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app