The 2020 Commonwealth Day service, marking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s last event as senior working royals, was fraught with tension, despite efforts by Kate, the Princess of Wales, to ease the situation. A decision for Harry and Meghan not to join the Royal Family procession led to a palpable sense of isolation, which William and Kate attempted, unsuccessfully, to mitigate.

Surprise and Solidarity

Upon learning they were excluded from the traditional royal procession, Harry and Meghan were taken aback, feeling sidelined at a significant public event. In a gesture of solidarity, William and Kate offered to forgo their positions in the procession, aligning themselves with the Sussexes. Despite these efforts, the pre-printed orders of service, indicating Kate and William's positions behind Queen Elizabeth II and then-Prince Charles, could not be altered, highlighting the rigidity of royal protocols.

Tensions and Attempts at Reconciliation

The attempts by the Princess of Wales to bridge the gap ultimately fell short, as the two couples entered Westminster Abbey separately, underlining the strained relations. Observers noted the cold reception between the brothers and the visible tension among the quartet, a stark contrast to their previously warmer interactions. This incident underscored the deepening rift within the Royal Family, further complicated by Harry and Meghan's decision to step down from their senior roles.

This event serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities and challenges within the Royal Family, particularly in navigating public roles and personal relationships under intense media scrutiny. The Commonwealth Day service of 2020 not only marked the end of Harry and Meghan's roles as senior royals but also highlighted the delicate balance between tradition, protocol, and family dynamics.