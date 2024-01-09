Royal Navy’s HMS Richmond Stops in Gibraltar En Route to Red Sea Deployment

The Royal Navy frigate, HMS Richmond, led by Commander Rich Kemp, has made a stopover at His Majesty’s Naval Base in Gibraltar en route to its deployment to the Red Sea. The ship’s voyage began in the first week of January 2024, from its home base in Devonport. Upon completion of her resupplying and refuelling in Gibraltar, HMS Richmond will sail through the Mediterranean Sea, crossing the Suez Canal to join naval forces already stationed in the Red Sea.

Gibraltar Stopover and the ‘Rock Run’

The Gibraltar visit, though brief, includes a traditional activity for the ship’s crew known as the ‘Rock Run’, a customary undertaking during such port visits. This brief stopover is a vital part of the journey, allowing the ship and its crew to rest and replenish before continuing their expedition to the Red Sea.

Operation Prosperity Guardian

HMS Richmond will join HMS Diamond and HMS Lancaster in the Gulf region in response to the serious maritime security situation in the Red Sea. The deployment, known as Operation Prosperity Guardian, is a collective effort by several nations, including the UK, Greece, Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan, to fortify maritime security in the region.

The Type 23 frigate set sail from Plymouth, equipped to safeguard merchant shipping from air and surface threats. Although lacking land-attack capability, HMS Richmond is armed with 36 Sea Ceptor missiles, showcasing the Royal Navy’s commitment to protect freedom of navigation and hold malign actors accountable for unlawful seizures and attacks.

Red Sea Deployment in Response to Houthi Attacks

This deployment is a response to recent assaults by the Houthis, an Iran-backed militant group from Yemen, targeting trade vessels in the region. The presence of HMS Richmond, along with other warships, aims to replace vessels already patrolling the Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian.

The Defense Secretary, Grant Shapps, insisted that the shipping crisis in the Red Sea has not escalated despite the deployment of HMS Richmond. The UK had already sent HMS Diamond and HMS Lancaster to shield container ships from Houthi assaults. The deployment of HMS Richmond is seen as a necessary replacement for the ships already in the region, not an escalation of the situation. The Defense Secretary further assured MPs that reports of increasing number of sailors leaving the Navy would not impact the UK’s ability to execute maritime operations.