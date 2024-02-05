Royal Navy Deploys 'Plastic' Ships in Largest NATO Exercise Since Cold War

In a strategic display of unity and preparedness, the Royal Navy is gearing up to deploy its smallest vessels in the largest NATO exercise since the Cold War. This significant military maneuver involves numerous NATO member states and aims to bolster the alliance's collective defense capabilities. The Royal Navy's participation with its four smallest vessels, referred to as 'plastic' ships due to their construction materials, symbolizes the versatility and adaptability of its fleet.

Departure from Traditional Naval Deployment

Typically, these small vessels are utilized for patrol duties, hence their deployment in a large-scale exercise represents a divergence from the conventional deployment of larger warships. These 'plastic' ships - HMS Biter, Blazer, Exploit, and Trumpeter - are prepping to join NATO's most massive joint exercise in Norway since the Cold War era. These ships will replace the Royal Navy's largest ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, which had to withdraw due to a propeller issue. The HMS Prince of Wales will step in to lead the exercises instead, which will involve more than 40 vessels.

Evolving Naval Technology

The use of 'plastic' ships underlines the evolving nature of naval technology, as the shift towards diverse ship materials is carried out for specific operational advantages. These ships are ready to brave Arctic temperatures as low as minus 30C, working closely with the Norwegian Navy and Norwegian Coastal Ranger Commandos. This exercise will serve as a platform for the Royal Navy to test these ships in a large-scale, multinational operational environment.

Implications for the Royal Navy

The Royal Navy's recent challenges, including mechanical issues with the fleet flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth and its sister ship HMS Prince of Wales, have sparked concerns about the readiness of the British Armed Forces. The deployment of these small 'plastic' patrol craft in such a significant exercise represents a determined effort to demonstrate the Navy's resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity and evolving defense requirements.