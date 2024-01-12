en English
Military

Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Team to Neutralize Underwater Device in Plymouth Sound

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:55 am EST
The Royal Navy’s Bomb Disposal team at His Majesty’s Naval Base (HMNB) Devonport is on a mission to neutralize an underwater device found on the seabed south of the Breakwater in Plymouth Sound. With the operation scheduled for later today, the team is taking into account the ebb and flow of the tides and the sea state conditions.

Disposal Strategy: A Controlled Explosion

The process of neutralizing the underwater device involves a controlled explosion. The plan is to place a small charge near the device and then detonate it. This method is considered the most effective way to render such devices harmless, reducing the risk to people and property.

A Proactive Community: The Role of Local Residents

The Navy has extended its gratitude to the local residents of Plymouth Sound. Their vigilance in reporting the discovery of the unusual item on the seabed played a crucial role in this operation. The Navy’s swift response to the potential hazard was largely due to this proactive community engagement.

Ensuring Public Safety: The Royal Navy’s Commitment

This operation underscores the ongoing commitment of the naval forces to ensure public safety and maintain the security of marine areas. The Navy is dedicated to eliminating potential hazards, such as this underwater device, to protect residents and uphold the integrity of the United Kingdom’s maritime regions.

Military Security United Kingdom
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

