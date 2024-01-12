Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Team to Neutralize Underwater Device in Plymouth Sound

The Royal Navy’s Bomb Disposal team at His Majesty’s Naval Base (HMNB) Devonport is on a mission to neutralize an underwater device found on the seabed south of the Breakwater in Plymouth Sound. With the operation scheduled for later today, the team is taking into account the ebb and flow of the tides and the sea state conditions.

Disposal Strategy: A Controlled Explosion

The process of neutralizing the underwater device involves a controlled explosion. The plan is to place a small charge near the device and then detonate it. This method is considered the most effective way to render such devices harmless, reducing the risk to people and property.

A Proactive Community: The Role of Local Residents

The Navy has extended its gratitude to the local residents of Plymouth Sound. Their vigilance in reporting the discovery of the unusual item on the seabed played a crucial role in this operation. The Navy’s swift response to the potential hazard was largely due to this proactive community engagement.

Ensuring Public Safety: The Royal Navy’s Commitment

This operation underscores the ongoing commitment of the naval forces to ensure public safety and maintain the security of marine areas. The Navy is dedicated to eliminating potential hazards, such as this underwater device, to protect residents and uphold the integrity of the United Kingdom’s maritime regions.