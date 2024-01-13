Royal Family’s Dynamics Revealed during Queen’s Final Days: Princess Kate’s Choice and Meghan’s Exclusion

In September 2022, the world watched with bated breath as Queen Elizabeth II’s health declined. Balmoral Castle, typically a haven of royal serenity, transformed into a place of impending loss, as members of the royal family rallied together. As Prince William and other royals traveled north to Scotland, Princess Kate remained in England with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

A Mother’s Choice: Stability Over Ceremony

In the midst of royal turmoil, Kate’s decision to stay behind on the first day of the new school year at Lambrook School was a beacon of stability for her children. Amid speculation and gossip, it was revealed that Kate’s absence was not due to a lack of invitation, but her determination to maintain a semblance of normalcy for her children during their transition to a new school.

An Unwanted Absence: Meghan Markle’s Exclusion

While Kate’s absence was a choice, reports suggest that Meghan Markle’s absence was imposed. As Prince Harry prepared to journey to Scotland, Meghan was instructed to remain in Montecito, California. According to royal author Robert Hardman, Kate’s absence made it easier for the royal family to justify Meghan’s exclusion, citing that no other wives were attending. This revelation was made in Hardman’s new book ‘The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.’

Brotherly Strain and a Solitary Journey

Prince Harry recounted his experience during these tumultuous times in his 2023 memoir, ‘Spare.’ He shared how he was informed about the Queen’s failing health by his father, King Charles, and his unsuccessful attempts to coordinate travel with his brother, William. Ultimately, Harry embarked on a solitary journey to Balmoral, only to receive the news of the Queen’s passing while in transit. His arrival in Scotland was marred by the sorrow of having missed his grandmother’s final moments.

The royal family’s dynamics during this period, as presented in Hardman’s book, offer a candid glimpse into their private lives, filled with personal choices, imposed absences, and strained relationships.