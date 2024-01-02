en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Royal Family’s 2023 Highlights: Notable Absences Reflect Controversies and Changes

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:52 am EST
Royal Family’s 2023 Highlights: Notable Absences Reflect Controversies and Changes

In a video reflecting on the royal family’s past year, King Charles and Queen Camilla have offered glimpses of their most cherished moments from 2023. However, the absence of Prince Andrew, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, from these highlights has struck a chord with the audience.

Year in Review: The Royal Family’s 2023

The video, released on social media, showcases a montage of moments from royal engagements throughout 2023. Captured are scenes from King Charles’ ‘Carriage Cam,’ footage from their Coronation, and tender family images. The accompanying caption expressed gratitude for the past year and well-wishes for 2024. The royal family’s commitment to their public duties and their readiness to embrace the challenges of the upcoming year were evident.

The Notable Absences

Despite the comprehensive nature of the video, Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, and their children were conspicuously absent. This omission is significant, given the couple’s decision in 2020 to step down as senior members of the royal family and seek financial independence. Furthermore, Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare,’ which was a significant topic of discussion in 2023, illuminated the dynamics within the royal family and was undoubtedly a significant event in their recent history.

(Read Also: UK PM Rishi Sunak Accused of Seeking ‘Secret Deal’ to Secure Election Victory)

Prince Andrew: A Controversial Figure

Similarly, Prince Andrew, who faced sexual assault accusations and was famously associated with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was also noticeably absent from the video. The scandal led Queen Elizabeth II to strip him of his military roles and royal patronages in early 2022. Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Andrew would not undertake any public duties and would defend his case as a private citizen, a decision that has likely led to his exclusion from the video.

In the face of controversies and changes, the royal family’s annual review video served as a testament to their resilience and commitment to their duties. As 2024 unfolds, the world awaits the developments within one of the globe’s most-watched families.

(Read Also: Claudia Winkleman Urges Action Against Surging Hate Crimes in UK)

0
Society United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day 2024: A Celebration of Life with 414 Newborns

By BNN Correspondents

Baby Naming Dilemma Sparks Heated Reddit Debate

By Geeta Pillai

Humiliation Day: An Annual Reminder of Humility and Kindness

By BNN Correspondents

Self-Leadership: The Secret to Fulfilling New Year's Resolutions

By BNN Correspondents

MTU Chancellor, Ex-Governor Udom Emmanuel Urge Graduates to Strive for ...
@Education · 12 mins
MTU Chancellor, Ex-Governor Udom Emmanuel Urge Graduates to Strive for ...
heart comment 0
The Workaholic Entrepreneur: A Call for Balance

By Justice Nwafor

The Workaholic Entrepreneur: A Call for Balance
The Heartwarming Tale of Han Cuiju: China’s ‘Sweater Grandma’

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Heartwarming Tale of Han Cuiju: China's 'Sweater Grandma'
MTU Chancellor, Ex-Governor Udom Emmanuel Urge Graduates to Strive for Excellence

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

MTU Chancellor, Ex-Governor Udom Emmanuel Urge Graduates to Strive for Excellence
Self-Leadership: The Secret to Fulfilling New Year’s Resolutions

By Nimrah Khatoon

Self-Leadership: The Secret to Fulfilling New Year's Resolutions
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Predicted to Retain Power in 2024 Despite Challenges: Analysis
4 mins
ANC Predicted to Retain Power in 2024 Despite Challenges: Analysis
Saudi Arabian Study Unveils Link Between Smoking Habits and Body Weight
4 mins
Saudi Arabian Study Unveils Link Between Smoking Habits and Body Weight
Over-Milking the Tax Base: A Dairy Cow Study's Lessons for the Economy
6 mins
Over-Milking the Tax Base: A Dairy Cow Study's Lessons for the Economy
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
11 mins
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
11 mins
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
11 mins
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
11 mins
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
11 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
11 mins
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
11 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
14 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
34 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
4 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app