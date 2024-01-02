Royal Family’s 2023 Highlights: Notable Absences Reflect Controversies and Changes

In a video reflecting on the royal family’s past year, King Charles and Queen Camilla have offered glimpses of their most cherished moments from 2023. However, the absence of Prince Andrew, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, from these highlights has struck a chord with the audience.

Year in Review: The Royal Family’s 2023

The video, released on social media, showcases a montage of moments from royal engagements throughout 2023. Captured are scenes from King Charles’ ‘Carriage Cam,’ footage from their Coronation, and tender family images. The accompanying caption expressed gratitude for the past year and well-wishes for 2024. The royal family’s commitment to their public duties and their readiness to embrace the challenges of the upcoming year were evident.

The Notable Absences

Despite the comprehensive nature of the video, Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, and their children were conspicuously absent. This omission is significant, given the couple’s decision in 2020 to step down as senior members of the royal family and seek financial independence. Furthermore, Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare,’ which was a significant topic of discussion in 2023, illuminated the dynamics within the royal family and was undoubtedly a significant event in their recent history.

Prince Andrew: A Controversial Figure

Similarly, Prince Andrew, who faced sexual assault accusations and was famously associated with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was also noticeably absent from the video. The scandal led Queen Elizabeth II to strip him of his military roles and royal patronages in early 2022. Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Andrew would not undertake any public duties and would defend his case as a private citizen, a decision that has likely led to his exclusion from the video.

In the face of controversies and changes, the royal family’s annual review video served as a testament to their resilience and commitment to their duties. As 2024 unfolds, the world awaits the developments within one of the globe’s most-watched families.

