Royal & Derngate Hosts Youth in Theatrical Rebellion: 'The Periodicals' Previews Ahead of National Theatre Connections Festival

Royal & Derngate is set to inspire with its Young Company Acting group's latest venture, Siân Owen's The Periodicals, a gripping narrative set in a dystopian future where education has failed its youth. Directed by Jack Smith, the play will hit the stage on March 11 and 12, serving as a prelude to the much-anticipated National Theatre Connections Festival in April.

Unveiling The Periodicals

At the heart of this bold production is a group of young, techno-savvy individuals who have chosen to live outside the boundaries of conventional society. These characters, disillusioned with the educational system that has consistently failed to recognize their potential, become feral fugitives residing in what could only be described as a futuristic rubbish dump. Their story is a powerful commentary on the pitfalls of modern education and the lengths to which the youth will go to reclaim their autonomy.

Education Versus Freedom

The narrative of The Periodicals compellingly explores the tension between the oppressive structures of traditional schooling and the liberating, albeit challenging, existence outside its confines. As these young characters navigate their existence away from the prying eyes of educational authorities, they embody a form of resistance against a system that seeks to confine their identities and aspirations. Their refusal to return to school is a testament to their disillusionment and a bold statement on the need for educational reform.

Ahead of the Festival

The performances of The Periodicals at Royal & Derngate are not just a showcase of young talent but also a significant precursor to their participation in the National Theatre Connections Festival. This festival is a crucial platform for young performers across the region, offering them an opportunity to engage with contemporary theatre and present their unique perspectives to a wider audience. By featuring The Periodicals, Royal & Derngate affirms its commitment to fostering young voices in theatre and contributing to the ongoing dialogue about the role of education in shaping future generations.

As the curtain falls on The Periodicals, the audience is left to ponder the implications of a society that fails to nurture its youth. The play serves as a mirror to our own world, challenging us to reconsider our views on education, authority, and the indomitable spirit of young people. In the end, the message is clear: when the youth are empowered to chart their own course, the possibilities are limitless.