Royal Central School Lands £5.6 Million Grant for Performance Technology and Equity Centre

The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, based in Swiss Cottage, has been awarded a substantial grant of £5.6 million by Research England. This generous funding is aimed at establishing a novel Centre for Performance, Technology, and Equity within the drama school's premises. The grant forms part of the Expanding Excellence in England Fund, a celebrated initiative designed to empower universities in bolstering their unique research strengths.

Embracing Advanced Digital Performance Technologies

The Royal Central School plans to utilize this grant to delve into the realm of advanced digital performance technologies. This includes exploration of Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), video and motion tracking, and the immersive experience of binaural sound. These ground-breaking technologies have already found their way into productions such as David Tennant's Macbeth and a virtual performance by the late composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, thereby enhancing audience experiences in theatre and beyond.

Building a New Media Lab and Championing Inclusivity

Moreover, the grant will pave the way for the school to construct a new Media Lab, sponsor PhDs, and create coveted positions for researchers and creative technologists. There will be a strong emphasis on advocating for inclusivity, diversity, and equity in theatre and performance, echoing the ethical standards of the 21st century.

Fostering Collaboration and Social Equity

The initiative will be spearheaded by Professors Bryce Lease and Kate Elswit and will involve collaboration with various arts organizations, festivals, technology partners, and social justice groups. The funding will span five years, commencing from August 2024, and aims to foster innovation in performance technology while promoting social equity. The school's Principal, Josette Bushell-Mingo, and Vice Principal for Research, Professor Maria Delgado, emphasized the potential impact of this investment on wider society and its capacity to drive transformative change in the industry.