Roy Walker to Headline Charity Event 'Sunday at the Grand' in Blackpool

In the vibrant heart of Blackpool, a beacon of entertainment and goodwill shines brighter this year with the announcement that Roy Walker, the cherished 83-year-old comedian best known for his iconic role as the host of Catchphrase, will grace the 'Sunday at the Grand' charity event. This annual spectacle, now in its seventh iteration, promises an unforgettable night of laughter, music, and dance, all in the name of a noble cause. The event, meticulously orchestrated by Gaz Jenkins, Studio 15-Dance Academy, Tower Top Entertainments, and the Lyndene Hotel, is dedicated to supporting the heroes among us, with all proceeds benefiting the Not Forgotten Association, a charity committed to aiding serving and ex-servicemen and women.

Advertisment

A Gala of Giggles and Generosity

As the curtains rise on 'Sunday Night at the Grand', attendees can expect a cavalcade of talent, featuring not only comedians but also vocalists and dancers, each bringing their unique flair to the stage. This year, the addition of Roy Walker to the lineup is poised to elevate the event to new heights. Walker, with his unparalleled wit and warmth, has long been a beloved figure on the British comedy scene, not only for his tenure on Catchphrase but also for his memorable appearances in 'The Comedians' and Blackpool's very own 'Bonanza'.

More Than Just Entertainment

Advertisment

Behind the laughter and the applause, 'Sunday at the Grand' champions a cause close to the heart of the nation. The Not Forgotten Association, the event's beneficiary, embodies a legacy of compassion and support, offering a lifeline to those who have served their country. By attending, patrons not only guarantee themselves a night of top-tier entertainment but also contribute to a cycle of giving, aiding in the rehabilitation and welfare of servicemen and women. This synergy of joy and generosity is what makes the event a standout in Blackpool's bustling cultural calendar.

A Connection Beyond the Stage

Roy Walker's participation in the event is not merely a professional engagement but a personal homage to a venue and a cause that resonate with his journey. Having previously lit up the stage in 'Blackpool Bonanza' and made memorable appearances in Peter Kay's 'Phoenix Nights', Walker's connection to the Lyndene Hotel and by extension, to the heart of Blackpool's entertainment world, runs deep. His return to the limelight in this charitable capacity underscores a career marked not just by success, but by a profound sense of community and solidarity.

As 'Sunday at the Grand' approaches, the anticipation builds for an evening that promises to be as heartwarming as it is exhilarating. With Roy Walker and a host of other talented performers set to take the stage, the event is a testament to the enduring power of entertainment to bring people together for a cause greater than themselves. In supporting the Not Forgotten Association, attendees are not just part of an audience but participants in a grand tradition of giving back, ensuring that the spirit of camaraderie and support continues to thrive among those who have served their country. In Blackpool, a town synonymous with entertainment, 'Sunday at the Grand' stands out as a beacon of hope, laughter, and unwavering support for the heroes among us.