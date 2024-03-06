Roy Bradshaw Unveils Seventh 'Barley's Biscuit' Book: A Mystical Adventure on Wenlock Edge

Bringing folklore and adventure together, Roy Bradshaw, a seasoned author from Madeley, has recently launched 'Barley's Biscuit - Ghostly Whispers on Wenlock Edge,' the seventh installment in his cherished children's book series. Inspired by the local legend of Ippikin and recent sightings of red kites over Wenlock Edge, Bradshaw weaves a captivating tale featuring Barley, the exceptionally clever dog, and his friends on a mission to thwart a modern-day thief.

From Inspiration to Page

The genesis of 'Barley's Biscuit - Ghostly Whispers on Wenlock Edge' lies in the rich tapestry of Shropshire's myths and the natural beauty of Wenlock Edge. Bradshaw's creative process transformed the lore of Ippikin and the environmental nuance of red kites' sightings into a narrative that balances tradition with contemporary challenges. Barley, alongside his nephew Basil and their friend Dexter, a strong St Bernard, embark on a quest to outsmart a cunning thief, showcasing teamwork, intelligence, and the importance of preserving nature.

Launch Day and Beyond

Anticipation culminated in Saturday's book launch, which featured a meet and greet, children's refreshments, a reading session led by Bradshaw himself, and an opportunity for young fans to get their books signed. Illustrations by Lisa Williams bring the story to life, with the book published through Media & You, targeting readers aged five to eight. Bradshaw's commitment to engaging with his audience extends to offering workshops and model-making sessions, encouraging creativity and a deeper connection with literature.

A Modern Twist on Folklore

'Barley's Biscuit - Ghostly Whispers on Wenlock Edge' stands out not only for its engaging story but also for how it embodies the fusion of folklore with modern environmental and societal themes. Bradshaw's storytelling prowess invites young readers into a world where mythic adventures serve as a backdrop for lessons about courage, friendship, and stewardship of the natural world. Available through Bradshaw's website, local outlets in Madeley, and Amazon, this installment enriches the 'Barley's Biscuit' series, promising to captivate and educate its audience.

As readers turn the pages of 'Barley's Biscuit - Ghostly Whispers on Wenlock Edge,' they embark on a journey that transcends the boundary between the past and the present. Through Barley and his friends' adventures, Bradshaw not only entertains but also instills a sense of wonder and respect for heritage and nature, ensuring that the tales of Wenlock Edge will continue to inspire for generations to come.