Rosen Law Firm Announces March 25 Deadline for British American Tobacco Securities Class Action

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, has issued a reminder for purchasers of British American Tobacco p.l.c. securities to apply as a lead plaintiff in a securities class action lawsuit. The deadline for filing the application is set for March 25, 2024. This announcement is especially relevant for investors who acquired the securities between February 9, 2023, and December 6, 2023.

Allegations Against British American Tobacco

The lawsuit alleges that British American Tobacco made false and/or misleading statements during the aforementioned period and failed to disclose risks and potential impairment to its Premium American Cigarette Brands. Consequently, the company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading.

Impact on Investors

When the undisclosed details were made public, investors allegedly incurred damages. Investors interested in joining the class action lawsuit are encouraged to contact Rosen Law Firm for more information. It is important to note that no class has been certified yet. Investors are not represented by counsel unless they retain one.

Rosen Law Firm's Expertise and Track Record

Specializing in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation, Rosen Law Firm has a history of securing significant settlements. It is ranked among top firms for such settlements. Investors have the option to remain an absent class member and do nothing at this stage. However, their ability to share in any potential future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.