Rosemary Smith: A Trailblazer of Motorsport Passes Away

The world of motorsport mourns the loss of a trailblazer, Rosemary Smith, Irish rally driver and the only woman to win the Dutch Tulip Rally. Smith passed away at the ripe age of 86, leaving behind a legacy that stretches beyond her accomplishments on the track.

Revving Engines and Breaking Barriers

Born in Bray, Co Wicklow, Smith's journey behind the wheel began at a tender age of 11. Her exceptional talent in driving soon turned into a professional passion, leading her to a career that was predominantly male-driven. Despite being handed inferior cars compared to her male counterparts and facing gender biases, Smith revved her way to a formidable reputation.

Victory in the Tulip Fields

The highlight of Smith's career was her victory in the 1965 Dutch Tulip Rally, making her the only woman to win the event. This triumph caught the attention of Hollywood celebrities Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, who congratulated her with a letter and a bouquet while they were vacationing in Noordwijk. Smith's success was not limited to the Tulip Rally. She competed globally, participating in numerous international rallies, and achieved 21 finishes in 24 events. Her victories spanned across various terrains, winning numerous stages and classes.

Leaving Tracks Beyond Rallying

Beyond rallying, Smith set an Irish Land Speed Record and made headlines when she drove a Formula One car at the age of 79, becoming the oldest person to do so. Off the tracks, she ran a driving school and was a strong advocate for road safety education among teenagers. Despite facing personal struggles, including a regrettable marriage and miscarriages, Smith's passion for driving remained unquenched.

A Fitting Farewell

The funeral procession for Rosemary Smith in Sandyford village was led by her blue Hillman Imp rally car, followed by a convoy of Imps. This symbolic tribute encapsulates the indelible mark she left in the world of motorsport, especially with the Hillman Imps she famously drove to victory. Smith's legacy is a beacon of resilience and determination in a field where she was often the sole woman, inspiring generations of female drivers.