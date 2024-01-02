en English
Rosamund and Robie Uniacke: A Unique Love Story

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
Rosamund and Robie Uniacke: A Unique Love Story

Rosamund, popularly known as the ‘Pride & Prejudice’ star, and her long-standing partner Robie Uniacke, have been entwined in a private, yet profound romance since 2009. Robie, a businessman and astute mathematician, is 17 years her senior and has been a substantial pillar in Rosamund’s life, both personally and professionally. Their relationship, a blend of support, trust, and mutual respect, is based in Islington, England, where they lead an intimate and dynamic lifestyle.

A Feminist Partner

Robie, as described by Rosamund, is a staunch feminist, admired and revered for his unwavering support and confidence. He has been instrumental in dealing with the complexities of their lifestyle, due to Rosamund’s demanding career and maintaining a balance with their family life. Robie, a father to four children from previous marriages, brings a depth of understanding and maturity to their partnership.

Marriage: Not a Priority

Despite the strength of their bond, the couple has expressed that marriage is not an immediate concern. Rosamund, citing a past failed engagement, has found freedom and contentment in the current arrangement of their relationship. She values the flexibility it offers, allowing them to focus on their respective careers and shared responsibilities as parents.

Partnership Beyond Personal

The Eton-educated Robie has been actively involved in Rosamund’s career, offering critical insights and constructive critiques to enhance her performances. His mathematical mind and business acumen have proved to be beneficial in guiding her career decisions. Their partnership extends beyond their personal lives, creating a synergy that has contributed positively to Rosamund’s professional growth.

A Bilingual Household

Together, they have two sons, Atom and Solo. The children are bilingual, fluent in Mandarin, a decision made by Robie who undertook the challenge to learn and teach them the language. During the lockdown, Rosamund began her journey of learning Mandarin, taking cues from her fluent children. This has added a unique dimension to their family dynamic, further strengthening their bond.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

