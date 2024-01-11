Rory Dolan Spearheads New Marketing Consultancy, Aedus, in Leeds

Rory Dolan, a seasoned professional in the financial services marketing sector with over a decade's experience under his belt, is taking a bold step forward by launching a new marketing consultancy, Aedus, based in Leeds. Targeting a unique niche in the market, Aedus is set to offer specialized support to firms, artfully positioning itself between the roles of an in-house team and a traditional marketing agency.

Aedus: A New Breed of Marketing Consultancy

Aedus seeks to redefine the traditional concept of a consultancy firm. The firm aims to function as an integral part of its clients' teams, delivering senior counsel and a broad spectrum of scalable services tailored to the needs of each client. These services range from digital marketing to reputation management and event organization.

Dolan's Vision for Aedus

Dolan, who has previously held senior marketing roles at Fresh Thinking Capital and Loans at Home and has experience working with regional marketing agencies, envisages his firm playing the role of a trusted communications advisor and strategic business partner for leadership teams.

Aedus: An International Reach with A Network of Partners

With a global perspective and a network of partners, Aedus is gearing up to deliver a comprehensive suite of marketing services to its clients. The firm's international reach and partnerships will ensure that it stays ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving world of marketing.