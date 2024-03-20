Ronnie and Sally Wood Dazzle at Rise Up for Roundhouse Gala, Amid Rolling Stones 2024 Tour Buzz

Ronnie Wood and his wife, Sally, made a striking appearance at the Rise Up for the Roundhouse fundraising gala. The event, aimed at supporting arts education for young people, saw the couple alongside other notable figures from the music industry, shining a spotlight on their commitment to charitable causes. This appearance comes hot on the heels of the announcement of The Rolling Stones' eagerly anticipated North America 2024 tour, marking a significant moment for fans and the band alike.

Charity and Celebration

The Roundhouse gala, a biennial event, has a noble goal of raising over £1 million to fund training in the arts for young individuals. Stars like Simon Le Bon and Mel C graced the event with performances, highlighting the importance of supporting arts education. The Woods' presence, alongside fellow musicians and artists, underscored the music industry's broader commitment to charitable endeavors. Sally Wood's choice of a vibrant floral dress and Ronnie's edgy black ensemble with rockstar silhouettes added a touch of glamour to the evening, further elevating the event's profile.

Music Legends Unite

The gala also served as a reunion for music legends, with Pink Floyd's Nick Mason and Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp among the attendees. Their participation, along with that of performance artist Marina Abramovic, added a layer of prestige to the evening, illustrating the wide-reaching influence of the Roundhouse's mission. The presence of such icons at the gala not only drew attention to the cause but also provided an impromptu celebration of British music history and its ongoing legacy.

A Tour to Remember

The Rolling Stones' announcement of a North America 2024 tour has sent waves of excitement through the music world. Starting in Houston, Texas, and concluding in Santa Clara, California, the tour promises to be a monumental event, celebrating over 60 years of the band's history. With additional dates added due to high demand, the tour underscores the enduring appeal of The Rolling Stones and their music. Ronnie Wood's involvement in both the Roundhouse gala and the upcoming tour highlights his dual commitment to philanthropy and performing, setting the stage for an unforgettable year for fans and the music community.