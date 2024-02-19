Roman Kemp Says Farewell to Capital FM: A Veteran DJ Eyes the Mic at 102

In a world where the radio waves serve as a lifeline connecting millions, the departure of Roman Kemp from Capital FM after a decade has sent ripples through the hearts of listeners and colleagues alike. Announced through a heartfelt message on X, Kemp's exit marks the end of an era for the Capital Breakfast show, scheduled for 28 March. Yet, in the wake of this departure, a remarkable story unfolds as Margaret Leigh-Morgan, a 102-year-old former DJ, signals her readiness to come out of retirement and step into Kemp's shoes.

Advertisment

The Legacy Left Behind

Roman Kemp's tenure at Capital FM was more than just a job; it was a mission to connect, entertain, and sometimes provide solace to a city that never sleeps. Battling with a serious health issue, sleep apnoea, Kemp's decision to leave the programme wasn't made lightly. His journey was punctuated by personal battles, including a profound struggle with depression following a friend's tragic suicide. Yet, through it all, Kemp became a beacon for mental health awareness, using his platform to advocate for open conversations and support. His departure is not just the closing of a chapter but a call to reflection on the impact one voice can have on the airwaves.

A New Dawn with Vintage Tunes

Advertisment

Enter Margaret Leigh-Morgan, whose spirit defies the very concept of age. Residing at Care UK's Pear Tree Court in Horndean, Hampshire, Leigh-Morgan's passion for vintage music and nostalgia has not waned with time. Her interest in resuming her DJ career was sparked anew following a visit to Angel Radio studios, a haven for enthusiasts of the golden age of radio. Under the tutelage of presenter Tony Gilliam, Leigh-Morgan honed her technical skills, proving that the desire to learn and grow knows no age limit. Aimee Sparks, home manager at Pear Tree Court, lauds Leigh-Morgan's adventurous spirit, seeing in her the potential to inspire not just a return to the classics but a fusion of generations on the airwaves.

What Lies Ahead

As Roman Kemp looks to the future, his plans remain firmly rooted in the pursuit of happiness and health. His advocacy for mental health awareness remains a cornerstone of his legacy, a testament to the power of vulnerability and the importance of support networks. Meanwhile, the possibility of Margaret Leigh-Morgan taking up the mantle at Capital Breakfast is more than just a feel-good story; it's a reminder of the timeless nature of music and the unifying force of radio. Whether Leigh-Morgan's application is a whimsical notion or a serious bid, it underscores a vital truth: passion knows no age, and the airwaves are open to all who dare to dream.

In a world that often moves too fast, the stories of Roman Kemp and Margaret Leigh-Morgan serve as poignant reminders of the power of resilience, the importance of mental health, and the eternal allure of music. As Kemp bids farewell to Capital FM, the door opens not just for Leigh-Morgan but for anyone inspired to make their mark, regardless of the stage of life they're in. The radio, it seems, will always be there to listen.