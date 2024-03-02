Roman Kemp Exits Capital Radio, Set to Host BRIT Awards with Jama and Amfo

Roman Kemp emotionally revealed his departure from Capital Radio after six years, expressing gratitude to the listeners and the station for supporting him through his highs and lows. He acknowledged the impact the show had on his life and growth, stating that it was time for him to move on. Additionally, Roman will be hosting The Brit Awards with co-hosts Maya Jama and Clara Amfo, scheduled to air on Saturday at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

End of an Era at Capital Radio

After a decade of laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments, Roman Kemp announced his departure from the Capital Breakfast show. Overwhelmed with emotion, Kemp shared the bittersweet news, marking the end of a significant chapter in his career. His voice quivering, he expressed how the Global family and its listeners became his extended family, supporting him through every peak and valley of his journey.

Stepping into the Spotlight at The BRIT Awards

As Kemp readies himself for a new adventure, the spotlight shifts to his upcoming role as host of The BRIT Awards. With nerves and excitement in tow, Kemp sought advice from veterans Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, hoping to make the most of this prestigious opportunity. The event, often dubbed the 'Oscars' of the music world, promises an evening of entertainment, surprises, and perhaps a bit of the 'chaos' Kemp is known for.

Legacy and Moving Forward

Reflecting on his time at Capital, Kemp acknowledges the profound impact the station, and its listeners have had on his personal and professional growth. From a young 22-year-old stepping into the studio, to a seasoned host ready to take on the world, Kemp's journey is a testament to the power of radio and its connection with the audience. As he steps away from the microphone at Capital, Kemp looks forward to new challenges and opportunities, carrying with him the lessons and love from a decade of broadcasting.

As Roman Kemp turns the page on this chapter of his life, the anticipation for his BRIT Awards hosting debut grows. With the support of his fans and the wisdom of his peers, Kemp is set to embark on this new journey with confidence and charisma. The BRIT Awards, with Kemp at the helm, promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music and talent, signaling the start of an exciting new era for the beloved radio host.