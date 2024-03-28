Roman Kemp Bids Emotional Farewell to Capital Breakfast, Surprised at Emirates Stadium

On a day filled with emotions and unexpected surprises, Roman Kemp hosted his final Capital Breakfast show, marking the end of an era for the beloved radio presenter. Kemp, who has been a staple on the station for a decade, was treated to a memorable send-off that included a surprise visit to the Emirates Stadium, home of his favourite football club, Arsenal. His co-hosts, Sian Welby and Chris Stark, couldn't hold back their tears as they celebrated Kemp's impactful tenure.

A Decade of Memorable Mornings

Over the past ten years, Roman Kemp has become one of the most recognized voices on British radio, bringing energy, humour, and heartfelt moments to the airwaves. His journey with Capital FM began in 2014, and since then, Kemp has interviewed a plethora of celebrities, engaged in countless on-air antics, and formed a deep connection with his audience. His dedication to entertaining and connecting with listeners made the breakfast show a must-listen for many across the nation.

An Emotional Surprise at Emirates Stadium

The penultimate show featured an unforgettable moment for Kemp, as he was blindfolded and led to the Emirates Stadium. Upon arrival, he was overwhelmed with emotion, stating, "This is insane. How have you done this? This is wild." The surprise was meticulously planned by his co-hosts, Welby and Stark, who wanted to give Kemp a send-off that celebrated his love for Arsenal FC. The day was filled with Arsenal-themed surprises, including a personalised serenade and an Arsenal knowledge quiz, culminating in Kemp achieving his childhood dream of taking a penalty on the Emirates pitch.

Passing the Baton to Jordan North

As Kemp steps away from the Capital Breakfast show, Radio 1 star Jordan North is set to take over the reins in April. Kemp's departure is not just the end of a chapter for him but also the beginning of a new era for the show. In his farewell message, Kemp expressed his gratitude towards the station and its listeners, emphasizing how Capital FM helped shape him into the person he is today. His last show was a testament to his desire to keep things as normal as possible, focusing on the listeners and giving them an opportunity to say goodbye.

The transition marks a significant change for Capital FM, but Kemp's legacy will undoubtedly continue to influence the show. As listeners and the Capital FM team bid farewell to Roman Kemp, they also look forward to welcoming Jordan North, anticipating new moments of laughter, music, and heartfelt conversations in the mornings to come.