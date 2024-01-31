Roman-Era Silver 'Toilet Spoon' Declared a Treasure in Wales

In the lush, rolling landscapes of the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, a treasure hunter's dream turned into reality. In 2020, Valentinas Avdejevas, a metal detectorist, unearthed a Roman-era silver 'toilet spoon', also known as a Roman ligula. This unique artifact has now been officially declared a 'treasure' by experts, captivating the attention of museums across Wales.

Ancient Roman Hygiene Practices Unearthed

The Roman ligula, a small circular bowl with a long tapering handle, was commonly used in ancient Roman daily life. It served multiple purposes, from scooping cosmetics and perfumes to aiding in medical procedures. The silver material of the spoon, possessing antimicrobial properties, points to its likely use for cosmetic or medical purposes. The artifact's significance extends beyond its function, providing valuable archaeological evidence of medical knowledge and personal hygiene practices in Roman Western Britain.

Unearthed Treasures: A Glimpse into the Past

Alongside the Roman ligula, several other ancient artifacts have emerged from the Vale of Glamorgan. These include a Bronze Age hoard of swords and axes and a post-medieval silver-gilt finger ring. One of the sword fragments, adorned with decorative grooves, holds particular historical significance. It connects the history of the people in Pendoylan Community with their counterparts in northwestern France, dating back approximately 3,000 years. These treasures reflect the rich archaeological heritage of the region, painting a vivid picture of its ancient inhabitants and their lives.

The UK's Treasure Act 1996: A Gatekeeper of Historical Wealth

All the unearthed items were declared treasures as they fit the criteria of the U.K.'s Treasure Act 1996. This Act stipulates that to be considered a treasure, an item must be over 300 years old and contain more than 10% precious metal. The Roman ligula and other artifacts meet these criteria, marking them as invaluable pieces of history. They are currently held by the Portable Antiquities Scheme for Wales and Amgueddfa Cymru - Museum Wales.

As these treasures await their fair market value assessment by the Treasure Valuation Committee, museums throughout Wales express their interest in acquiring them. The Cowbridge and District Museum, in particular, is keen on adding the Roman ligula to their collection, further solidifying the region's historical narrative.