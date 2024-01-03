en English
Business

Rolex SA Announces 4% Price Increase in the UK, US Prices Remain Unchanged

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Rolex SA Announces 4% Price Increase in the UK, US Prices Remain Unchanged

Swiss watchmaking powerhouse Rolex SA has announced a 4% price increase on its timepieces in the United Kingdom, leaving its US pricing untouched. The hike, flagged by analysts at Barclays, follows reports by a UK-based YouTube channel and a watch-focused blog. Interestingly, US prices have remained stable, as per the Watches of Switzerland Group Plc report, a leading Rolex retailer in the UK.

Rolex’s Annual Price Revision Tradition

Rolex, known for its iconic models such as the Submariner and Daytona, traditionally revises its prices annually in January. However, 2022 witnessed a break from tradition as significant currency fluctuations led to two price adjustments in the UK. The British pound fell sharply against the US dollar, prompting this unusual move.

Rolex: A Dominant Force in Luxury Watch Market

With an annual production exceeding one million timepieces, Rolex claims around 30% of the global luxury Swiss watch market. The luxury watchmaker generates over 9 billion Swiss francs in sales each year, as estimated by Morgan Stanley. Despite this dominance, Rolex declined to comment on its recent pricing shift.

Impact of Rolex’s Pricing Strategy

The implementation of the 4% price hike in the UK on January 3, 2024, has impacted Watches of Switzerland, with Rolex watches accounting for about half of their revenue. Maintaining US prices suggests strategic market positioning or a response to the differential in currency strength between the UK and US markets. The unaltered US pricing may also indicate an anticipation of a potential decline in the secondary market. Following the updates, shares of Watches of Switzerland saw a slight downtick, raising questions about the company’s performance in the UK and its overall market standing.

The luxury watch market is highly responsive to shifts in economic factors and consumer sentiments. Stakeholders are keenly observing the outcome of Rolex’s pricing strategy, which will undeniably bear significant implications for the luxury watch industry at large.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

