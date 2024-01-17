Rogers Communications Faces Board Reshuffle Amid Other Global Business Developments

In a significant development for Canadian telecom giant, Rogers Communications, two members of the Rogers family, Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers, have announced their retirement from the board. This decision comes on the heels of a private family settlement and carries potential implications for the company's corporate governance. The sisters had previously launched a legal challenge against Rogers, seeking documents related to the company's recent merger with Shaw Communications. Their retirement follows the resolution of this familial discord.

Rogers Family Feud and Its Implications

The Rogers family feud, which became public in 2021, raised questions about the firm's proposed C$26B takeover of Shaw Communications. Both sisters had voted to remove their brother and company chairman Edward Rogers during the feud. Their retirement is a significant shift in the company's dynamics, with Melinda having joined the board in 2002 and appointed as deputy chair in 2018, and Martha serving as chair of the ESG committee since 2021.

Other Notable Business Developments

Meanwhile, in maritime security news, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and British security firm Ambrey have received reports of incidents near Yemen's Aden. The nature of these incidents remains undisclosed. In the U.S. healthcare sector, Netsmart Technologies, a prominent healthcare software firm, appears to be up for sale. Its private equity owners are eyeing a valuation exceeding $5 billion, including debt.

ResMed, a manufacturer of respiratory masks, has chosen to keep its magnet-containing masks on the market, despite a serious recall classification by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to risks of major injuries or death. Apple has leapfrogged Samsung Electronics to become the largest seller of smartphones worldwide, securing a 20% market share in 2023, as per International Data Corp.

Telecom, Tech, and Sports Broadcasting Developments

U.S. telecom company, Verizon, is set to take a $5.8 billion write-down on its declining wireline business. Alphabet's Google has pledged to modify its search results to provide greater visibility to comparison sites, aligning with new EU tech regulations. A proposed merger between French telecom group Orange and Spanish company MasMovil is likely to receive conditional EU antitrust approval. In sports broadcasting news, Diamond Sports Group has successfully negotiated an agreement with creditors to exit bankruptcy and has also secured a streaming deal with Amazon.com.

The first witness in the national security case against Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai testified about being instructed by Lai to encourage participation in 2019 protests. Lastly, Saudi Aramco's CEO has opined that global oil markets can handle Red Sea disruptions in the short term, but extended attacks could lead to tanker shortages and supply delays.